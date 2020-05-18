Ambassador Bridge to waive tolls for essential workers – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Canadian Transit Company will cover toll costs for essential workers traveling across the Ambassador Bridge.

The program, which begins May 21, is for all essential worker passenger vehicles in the midst of the pandemic.

"We appreciate the men and women on the front line who are working to keep us safe," said Ambassador Bridge President Matthew Moroun. "We wanted to take this step to try to ease some of the stress of a commute for essential workers who cross our bridge every day."

The border still remains closed to non-essential traffic.

