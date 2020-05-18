Aloe Blacc and The National Frontman will raise awareness for homeless youth with a virtual concert

WENN

The singer of & # 39; The Man & # 39; and Matt Berninger will lead the event & # 39; Safe and Sound & # 39; which will also feature Grouplove, Young the Giant, Phantom Planet and Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids.

Singer Aloe Blacc and The National Leader Matt Berninger They are ready to headline a virtual concert to raise awareness of youth homelessness.

The "Safe and Sound" event will also feature Nathan willett of Cold War Childrenas well as other rockers Group love, Young the giantand Ghost planet, among others, and aims to increase donations to the Los Angeles organization Safe Place for Youth (SPY), through which officials work to provide immediate and lasting solutions for those without permanent housing.

Hosted by rapper / actor Lil dicky, aka Dave Burd, the concert will take place at 5 pmPST on Tuesday, May 19 and will be free to watch, though fans must register (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-and-sound -safe -place-for-youth-virtual-benefit-concert-tickets-104348485128) to receive access to the show.