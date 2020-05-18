Almost went to Jennifer Lopez

WENN

During a live Instagram conversation with the singer of & # 39; Only U & # 39 ;, the rapper of & # 39; Make It Rain & # 39; He confesses that recording chief Irv Gotti and frequent collaborator Ja Rule loved the Latin singer.

R&B star Ashanti was almost replaced in Fat JoeThe 2001 hit "What's Luv?" by Jennifer Lopez, according to the rapper himself.

The hip-hop heavyweight shared the news in an Instagram live chat with Ashanti on Friday, May 15, revealing his boss Irr Gotti of Murder Inc Records and frequent contributor You're the boss He had initially raised the idea of ​​J.Lo recording on the demo voices of the singer "Baby".

Recalling how the song came about, Fat Joe said, "Irv and Ja had called me, and they woke me up (like) at three in the morning, and they said, 'Hey, come down (to the studio), we did Una song for you. "

"I go to the studio, it was like four in the morning. They played What & # 39; s Luv? And you on it. And they said to me:" Hey, this is for you and J.Lo. We want Latinos in this (sic) & # 39 ;. "

Clearly stunned by the revelation, Ashanti appeared saying "What?"

"That is a fact," confirmed the MC, while commenting: "I, I never knew that."

Fat Joe ended up struggling to keep Ashanti on the tune, which became a massive hit and earned the couple a Grammy Award nomination.

He added: "I was like, 'Me, J.Lo? She (Ashanti) sounds amazing here.' I thought, 'No, we left her there (sic)'."

"D ** n," commented a surprised Ashanti.