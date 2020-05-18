Almost half of Michigan's high school valedictorians since 2014 come from the same family – Up News Info Detroit

– Following in the footsteps of her siblings, Amelia Corne graduates from a Michigan high school this month as the best student. He will be the third member of his family to hold the title in the past seven years.

Amelia's sister Bethany started the tradition as the first in the family to earn the degree in 2014. Her brother Lane followed her in 2016. Now, four years later, it is up to Amelia to be crowned best student and craft her speech. for graduation.

"I'm a perfectionist, so winning all A's was something I had to do," Amelia told CNN on Sunday. "Being valedictorian was just a by-product of that."

They all attended airport high school in Carleton, a city southwest of Detroit.

"There were a little bit of expectations from my siblings, but not too much, since we weren't together in high school," Amelia said.

At such a close age, Bethany, now 24, and Lane, now 22, told CNN that their competitive side and sibling rivalry pushed them to have the best grades in their class.

They also have a fourth brother, Sam, 7 years old.

Despite the fact that the two older Cornes received the title, Amelia forged her own path through the school, her brother Lane said.

During her high school career, Amelia sang in the choir while her siblings played multiple sports. This trip away from the athletic field brought Amelia to Chelsea Whiteoak, her choir teacher and one of her most important models.

"She always taught us in the choir that if we work hard, then we can do great things," said Amelia. "She was always there for me during high school and inspired me to take responsibility for my actions, work hard, and be nice to everyone."

The senior also participated in other extracurricular clubs, including youth government, the national honor society, and the choir council. He also completed 11 advanced placement courses during his high school career and will graduate with 30 college credits.

"All three are excellent students, obviously, but they are also extremely complete, which is even better," Christopher Lukosavich airport high school principal told CNN. He added that everyone was willing to go the extra mile for the staff and other students.

"One of the main reasons the Corne students were able to accomplish this incredible feat is because they wanted to do it," he said.

“His parents, who are amazing people and are very involved in their children's lives in a good way, never contacted me or our counseling department to say, 'What does my child need to do to be a student? goodbye? & # 39; work toward their goals, support them when they need it, and let them be high school kids. "

The three brothers echoed the director, saying this was just a goal they set for themselves. They also praised their parents, Chris and Danielle, from whom they said they learned their work ethic.

Chris Corne said his advice to other parents is to let children focus on being students.

"I made sure they didn't have any obstacles or influences that were preventing them from reaching their goals," said Chris.

Graduating during a pandemic

Amelia said she sought advice from her brothers to write her graduation speech. She said a song titled "Always Keep this Close,quot; that her choir was to sing at the graduation ceremony inspired her now-on-hold speech.

"Tell a story about how each experience in your life shapes you and if you can keep those precious moments you had … then you will have everything you need to continue and be successful," he said.

Like other high schools across the country, their graduation ceremony is in limbo right now due to the pandemic. Lukosavich told CNN that they hope to have an in-person ceremony for the 215 graduates later in the summer.

Life after high school

Amelia is not the only one in the family who graduated this year. Lane graduated this month from the University of Kentucky with a degree in materials engineering.

He will soon start working with General Motors. Chris and Bethany also work in the auto industry. Chris is Ford's maintenance supervisor and Bethany, a 2018 graduate from the University of Alabama, works at Buick & GMC Communications.

Amelia plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University in the fall. She wants to be a high school math teacher.

