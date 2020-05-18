Alicia Keys shares letter she sent to the absent father at age 14

Pop singer Alicia Keys jumped online to share a letter she wrote at age 14, addressing her father for being absent from her life.

"All I want is for you to take care of your own affairs. I don't want the phone calls. I don't want the letters," he wrote. "I don't want anything. That's the only way you can make me happy."

"I've been waiting for the right time to share this excerpt with you from #MoreMyself … ⁣," he wrote to his fans.

"In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing."

The father and daughter have already repaired their relationship, and Alicia says she was surprised when she showed him the letter.

"He surprised me a lot when he showed me the first time. It was stored in a shoe box full of memories. I'm glad that he and I can look at it now as a sign of how far we've come," he added. .