Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture stimulates the spirits of warriors COVID-19

Our front line workers are the true warriors, who are giving their all to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Like the masses, celebrities have also been acknowledging their efforts from time to time. Actress Alia Bhatt recently sent out a sweet surprise with a note to boost morale for front-line workers.

Alia expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community safe and healthy. You are the true heroes." A doctor named Shripad Gangapurkar after receiving the box of assorted goodies, went to social media and thanked him. The doctor wrote: "Thank you @ aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise … much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic … !!" When fans of the actress asked the doctor what it was, he replied: "Alia sent chocolates as a sign of gratitude to all the doctors and health workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai."

Thank you @ aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise … much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic … !! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r – Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@ Shripad97) May 17, 2020

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen soon in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and in Brahmastra by Ayan Mukerji.