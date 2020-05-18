Afghan rivals sign power-sharing deal as political crisis eases

KABUL, Afghanistan – The month-long electoral dispute in Afghanistan, which resulted in the bizarre reality of two men who were sworn in as president, reached a resolution on Sunday when President Ashraf Ghani gave up his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah. , the main role in the peace of the country. process with the Taliban and the right to appoint half of the cabinet.
The deal ends a political crisis that overshadows efforts to end the country's long war with the Taliban. The standoff complicated Afghan negotiations with insurgents after the United States agreed with the Taliban to start a phased withdrawal of troops.
All but one of Afghanistan's presidential elections since the 2001 US invasion have ended in contention, and the most recent two brought the country to the brink of further bloodshed, even as the war with the Taliban escalated. In 2014, Secretary of State John Kerry brokered a power-sharing agreement that kept Ghani as president and Abdullah as executive director of government with half the power.
After Mr. Abdullah contested Mr. Ghani's victory by achieving a second term in last September's elections, both sides got involved. They refused to join a government even after the United States scolded both leaders and cut $ 1 billion in aid.
As international pressure grew and the Taliban seemed to benefit from the political turmoil, the two sides began talks to find a way out.
The new deal, whose negotiations were mediated by Afghan political leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai, strips Abdullah of an executive role in the government, but gives his coalition half of the cabinet appointments. In return, Mr. Abdullah takes over the peace efforts with the Taliban in a new role as chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Mr. Ghani also accepted the formation of a High Government Council, which will give top political leaders a role in advising the president in hopes of forming a united front as Afghanistan seeks an end with the Taliban. Mr. Ghani struggled to build political consensus in his first five years in office, alienating many influential political figures.
"I am proud that today the ranks of the republic are united to achieve the sacred goal of peace and stability," said Mr. Ghani after signing the agreement.
The agreement divides responsibilities in a way that fits the strengths of the two leaders.
Mr. Ghani is deeply technical and enjoys the weeds of governance and systems building. Now he gains his desire for undivided executive authority at the top after a first term of having to share with Abdullah, who filled a sort of prime minister role based on the previous coalition agreement negotiated by the United States.
Abdullah has built a career out of fighting groups. His abilities to build consensus will now be tested as he tries to unite a deeply divided Afghan political elite around the peace negotiations. This also gives him an opportunity to build a legacy by playing a central role in ending a decades-long war.
"He had said he was ready for any sacrifice for peace," Abdullah said Sunday. "I do it."
At the signing ceremony, the two men gave a prospective tone. But analysts said implementing the deal would not be easy, considering the bitter electoral disputes the two teams have faced.
"The agreement will facilitate the format of the peace talks with the Taliban, as there is now a head of the reconciliation council," said Shukria Barakzai, a former member of parliament and diplomat. "But the details will remain difficult. For example, if Mr. Abdullah agrees on an issue, does that mean that President Ghani will too, or vice versa?
The Afghan government, meanwhile, has crawled on the Taliban condition of releasing 5,000 of its prisoners before direct talks. After much pressure from US officials, the Afghan government agreed to a gradual release, which has moved at a snail's pace.
The violence reached brutal new heights last week when, within an hour, militants attacked both a maternity ward in Kabul and a crowded funeral in eastern Nangarhar province. At least 24 people died in the hospital riot, 16 of them women who had gone there to give birth. Afghan officials have said two babies were also among the dead.
"Last Tuesday, the eyes of our children who had just opened to this world were closed," former President Karzai said Sunday at the signing ceremony. “This speaks of our painful reality; It can't be more painful than this. We want our country to be safe as soon as possible, that neither the government nor the Taliban will fire another bullet in this land. "
This was Mr. Abdullah's third consecutive time contesting an election before reaching an agreement, which has given him the reputation of being someone who always gives in. Allies themselves questioned how far it would go. When Mr. Ghani was sworn in as president in February, Abdullah questioned the results and agreed to pressure from his own coalition for a parallel oath right next to Mr. Ghani. On their official social media accounts, both men used the title of president.
But soon after, in the face of international pressure and reprimands from the United States, Abdullah showed his willingness to compromise again, much to the chagrin of some supporters. As a sign that he wanted to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible, he personally negotiated the settlement. Negotiating for Mr. Ghani was his national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib and his former chief intelligence officer, Masoom Stanekzai.
The compromise was made more palatable to Mr. Abdullah by satisfying the wish of his most powerful sponsor, General Abdul Rashid Dostum, and by granting cabinet appointments to Mr. Abdullah to distribute to other sympathizers. General Dostum, a controversial former Vice President of Mr. Ghani who switched sides to Mr. Abdullah, will be promoted to Marshal, the highest military rank.
A strong man defending Afghanistan's Uzbek ethnic minority through four decades of war and politics, General Dostum has a court case opened against him. The case centers on the allegations made in 2016 by Ahmad Ishchi, a political rival who said that while he was vice president, General Dostum had kidnapped him from a crowded sports arena, tortured him and ordered his violation.
As General Dostum's supporters celebrated Sunday, her daughter posting photos of the two with a cake, Mr. Ishchi's family complained that their cries for justice had been ignored.
"Someone who has a case,quot; of such seriousness "is promoted to Marshal as a result of this settlement," said Baktash Ishchi, Mr. Ishchi's son.
Moments after signing the agreement, Abdullah changed his biography on Twitter, dropping his title of "The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan."
Fahim Abed contributed reporting.