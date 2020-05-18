Adele shows off her weight loss at Elzinga

By now, everyone has seen Adele's new photo showing off her impressive weight loss. People have compared her to actress Sarah Paulson and there have been debates about how we judge beauty and what it means for people to praise someone after losing weight. Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 5, 2020, and showed off her slim new body by posting a photo of herself wearing Elzinga. The dress sold out quickly and the demand for the dress continues to rise.

Elzinga posted Adele's photo of the dress on her official Instagram page along with the caption below.

"Adele in the balloon sleeve silk organza mini dress on her birthday! 💖 Happy birthday Adele! 💋 # adele #elzinga # birthday,quot;

The dress retails for approximately $ 610 and until Elzinga has enough to satisfy her customers, the stylish dresses are also on sale.

You can see the post that Adele shared where she showed off her new figure in Elzinga's dress below.

Adele is believed to have lost approximately £ 100, and despite social distancing rules, has been able to continue working and maintain her new figure. Many gyms are starting to reopen as long as people are kept six feet apart and Adele has made significant changes in her life.

He changed his diet to one that is primarily plant-based and has abandoned sugary, calorie-laden, and junk foods. Adele reportedly follows the SIRTfood diet which involves eating foods that contain a specific protein and restricting calories to approximately 1,000 per day, in addition to regular exercise.

Adele lost weight quickly and effectively, but it is likely that if she changes her diet she will begin to gain weight again. Regardless, everyone agrees that Adele looks sensational, and the fact that Elzinga Studios' dress sold out immediately after Adele posted her photo is a testament to her star power.

What do you think of Adele in Elzinga? Are you a fan of the dress?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



