Adam Sandler to star in Netflix movie "Hustle" – Up News Info

Adam Sandler has signed up to headline the upcoming Netflix movie Hustle, directed by We the Animals assistant Jeremiah Zagar.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote the script, which focuses on an American talent scout who is unfairly fired after discovering a unique player abroad abroad. The explorer decides to take him to the United States to demonstrate that they both have what it takes to get to the NBA.

Sandler & # 39; s Happy Madison is producing the photo alongside LeBron James and Roth / Kirschenbaum Films' SpringHill Entertainment label,