Home Local News "Active Scene,quot;: Major Fire and Police Presence in Lakeville Neighborhood – Up...

"Active Scene,quot;: Major Fire and Police Presence in Lakeville Neighborhood – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bloomington PD actively seeking a suspect who fled after chasing him in a stolen vehicle - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML46455f76f8f5ace873b388d1d534efa714%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police in Lakeville say they are working on an active scene Monday morning.

Lakeville police say there is a significant police and fire presence in the 170th Street and Harbor Court area.

Details are limited, but police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

%MINIFYHTML46455f76f8f5ace873b388d1d534efa715%

Come back for more.

%MINIFYHTML46455f76f8f5ace873b388d1d534efa716%

%MINIFYHTML46455f76f8f5ace873b388d1d534efa717%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©