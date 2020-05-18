"Active Scene,quot;: Major Fire and Police Presence in Lakeville Neighborhood – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police in Lakeville say they are working on an active scene Monday morning.

Lakeville police say there is a significant police and fire presence in the 170th Street and Harbor Court area.

Details are limited, but police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

LPD is working on an active scene in the area of ​​170th St and Harbor Ct. You will see a significant police and fire presence in the area. There is no threat to public safety at this time. We are unable to share the specific details of the call. – Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) May 18, 2020

