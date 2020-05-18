A senior engineer has left SpaceX to work for Relativity Space

Relativity Space, a California-based company that is pushing hard toward the maiden flight of its Terran 1 rocket in late 2021, has hired a SpaceX launch official. Zach Dunn, former Senior Vice President of Production and Launch at SpaceX, will become Vice President of Factory Development at Relativity.

By joining Relativity, Dunn will work for a company looking to build a rocket made almost entirely of 3D printed parts. And if that goal wasn't fantastic enough, Relativity also plans to automate as much of the rocket assembly and testing process as possible. Dunn was hired for that.

The well-capitalized startup recently announced plans to build a large 3D printing factory in Long Beach, California. Relativity intends to start with rockets, but it also has plans to additively manufacture large objects for other industries. Dunn's first job will be to oversee the development of this facility, said Tim Ellis, co-founder of Relativity. "We are really looking to develop the factory of the future, as its own product," said Ellis.

With this 3D printing facility, Relativity will try to print rockets with 100 times fewer parts than most rockets, all without the traditional tools. In addition to mastering additive manufacturing, the facility will likely have radically different supply chains, inventory management, data and software management, and more. Dunn, throughout his career, has handled most aspects of Falcon 9 rocket production, so he has a good understanding of how a rocket factory works.

"He's really worn quite a few hats," Ellis said of Dunn. "That's what drew me to him. He has a lot of passion and has shown an incredible amount of leadership and creativity to solve some of the most difficult problems at SpaceX."

Dunn played a pivotal role in SpaceX's history. Although he missed the company's formative years, after hiring directly at graduate school in July 2007, Dunn served as the "responsible engineer,quot; for the first stage of the Falcon 1 rocket and Merlin engine for the third and fourth. Flight of That Booster When he was experiencing rapid depressurization during a transport flight over the Pacific Ocean in September 2008, Dunn played a critical role in salvaging the first stage of what would become the first Falcon 1 rocket to reach orbit.

A hard worker

He was seen as an exceptionally hard worker, standing out even amidst a culture at SpaceX that encouraged hard work. Dunn went on to lead the development of the SpaceX launch site on the west coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base, and has held several senior positions with the company. Before leaving SpaceX, Dunn essentially oversaw the company's Falcon 9 launch operations. The timing isn't great, with the biggest launch in SpaceX history looming on May 27, a manned flight from the Dragon spacecraft.

Relativity co-founder Jordan Noone worked at SpaceX in 2014 and 2015, and his company has a handful of other SpaceX veterans on staff. Dunn, however, is the highest-profile employee hired directly from SpaceX. Tim Buzza, who joined Relativity as a "distinguished engineer,quot; in February 2019, was one of the first SpaceX employees and served as the company's Vice President of Launch until 2014.

David Giger, who joined relativity around the same time as Buzza to lead the development of the Terran 1 reinforcement, had spent more than a decade at SpaceX before leaving in late 2017.

"I lived and breathed SpaceX for a long time," Giger told Up News Info earlier this year. "And I felt the industry was changing. Reusable launch vehicles were the big step of the past decade. I think printing and automation are really what the next revolution in the aerospace industry will come down to."

As for hiring Dunn directly away from SpaceX, Ellis noted that there is a lot of movement within the industry. Ellis has made no secret that he was inspired by SpaceX's mission to build large settlements on Mars. Relativity would like to be a part of that, with 3D manufacturing facilities on the red planet. "I would love to be a customer at Starship to send our factory to Mars," he said.

In response to news released Monday afternoon, SpaceX founder Elon Musk offered these kind words to Dunn On twitter, saying, "Zach made a significant contribution to SpaceX and is a friend. I wish him well as he tries something new."