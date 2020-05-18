A man calls Little Elm police, says he "killed someone,quot; and then threatens the responding officer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An overnight riot that started when a man called police and said he "killed someone,quot; ended in an agent-related shooting in Little Elm.

The man called just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers headed to the 2300 block of Tisbury Way, which is where the man said the crime occurred.

On their way home, officers received a second 911 call from a man with a rifle acting aggressively east at Tisbury. They found him shortly thereafter and he was carrying a long-barreled rifle in the 2400 block of Tisbury Way.

The man threatened the officers with the rifle, and the officers defended themselves in response. The suspect was shot once.

Officers at the scene provided first aid along with Little Elm Fire Department emergency personnel.

The man was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was immediately rushed to surgery for critical injuries.

After the incident, officers went to the original call address and found no one injured, much less dead.

The case is currently being investigated by the Internal Affairs division of the Texas Rangers and Little Elm Police Department.

The officer involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave, which is the department's standard procedure for shootings involving the officer.