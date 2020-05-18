A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

As coronavirus restrictions are loosened, experts fear that people are still too nervous to be in public, even when necessary. Denver area hospitals reported that emergency room visits decreased by 30% to 50% in April, which means people may not receive the medical care they need for fear of contracting coronavirus in a hospital.

As the state continues to reopen under "safer at home,quot; guidelines, the last four Colorado counties with no reported cases of COVID-19 are looking for ways to keep their communities safe, while some think the lack of evidence is the reason they have no reported cases.

In the latest Colorado coronavirus update, the number of deaths statewide increased to 1,215 as current hospitalizations reached their lowest point since late March.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the updates for May 17.

What's new

"Where are the heart attacks?" Denver doctors fear people are waiting too long for help due to fears of coronavirus

Meet Littleton nurses who fight coronavirus at work and raise two young children at home

"A sense of bravery rather than fear,quot;: South Metro firefighters work during the coronavirus pandemic

Resources

More symptoms, no hit drugs: what we now know, and don't know yet, about the coronavirus

These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.

These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders

Colorado coronavirus faq

Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.

Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners

How social distancing works and what it means to you

Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado

The numbers

Live blog

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.