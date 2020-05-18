A.J. Bouye, the Broncos' No. 1 cornerback, hasn't lost the chip on his shoulder.

In his eighth year in the NFL, A.J. Bouye hasn't lost the mindset to prove himself wrong since joining the league with Houston in 2013 as a Central Florida undrafted free agent.

The Broncos traded with Jacksonville for cornerback in the offseason, and the 2017 All-Pro team is hungry to make another statement at its next professional stop.

"When I left Houston, I was told it was a one-year wonder," said Bouye. “After what happened in Houston, I ended up becoming an All-Pro. (The critics) always said that (my success) was due to the scheme.

"I always think I'm going to have to prove someone is wrong. I embrace that. I love it. That's what helps me get up early in the morning, even through eighth grade, acting like I'm coming to the league and just fighting. "

The 28-year-old comes to Denver projected to be a centerpiece of a high school that finished 11th in the NFL last season allowing 225.6 passing yards allowed per game. The Broncos return the initial two saves, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons, with Bouye leading a renewed cornerback after Chris Harris' departure to the Chargers in free agency.

Bouye is expected to be the Broncos' No. 1 cornerback, replacing Harris. Bryce Callahan, who missed all of 2019 with a foot injury, will likely be the other outer corner in the base package, and will move to cover the slot in subpacks. Draft team Michael Ojemudia is the early favorite to be No. 3 cornerback, while Isaac Yiadom's four, De’Vante Bausby, Davaonte Harris and Duke Dawson are likely to compete for other spots on the list.

But Bouye said he won't feel the pressure of being the leader in the corner room, or having to replace a four-time Pro Bowler like Harris, who was the last remaining member of Denver's "No Fly Zone,quot; high school to He appeared prominently in the Super Bowl 50 team victory.

"I really don't hear outside noise and comparisons because at the end of the day, it's a new year," said Bouye. “I have to focus on what I have to do to be the best. I can't focus on trying to live up to someone who's not even here anymore. "

Bouye, who has 14 career interceptions, said he learned a lot about himself as a soccer player and as a leader after Jacksonville's No. 1 cornerback Jalen Ramsey traded to the Rams last October.

"When Jalen left, that was my chance and I made a lot of plays with it, and I kept building the confidence of that (role)," said Bouye. "That is the role I am ready to take on in Denver."

Jackson said Bouye's addition, along with a trade for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and Bradley Chubb's return from a knee injury, have strengthened the defense's confidence.

“We had a great group last year, and the addition of some of the guys we added, A.J. Bouye, Jurrell, and obviously getting Chubb back as well, those are great choices for us, ”Jackson said. "I think the sky is the limit for us."