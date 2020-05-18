Home Local News A.J. Bouye, the Broncos' No. 1 cornerback, hasn't lost the chip on...

A.J. Bouye, the Broncos' No. 1 cornerback, hasn't lost the chip on his shoulder.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
In his eighth year in the NFL, A.J. Bouye hasn't lost the mindset to prove himself wrong since joining the league with Houston in 2013 as a Central Florida undrafted free agent.

The Broncos traded with Jacksonville for cornerback in the offseason, and the 2017 All-Pro team is hungry to make another statement at its next professional stop.

"When I left Houston, I was told it was a one-year wonder," said Bouye. “After what happened in Houston, I ended up becoming an All-Pro. (The critics) always said that (my success) was due to the scheme.

"I always think I'm going to have to prove someone is wrong. I embrace that. I love it. That's what helps me get up early in the morning, even through eighth grade, acting like I'm coming to the league and just fighting. "

The 28-year-old comes to Denver projected to be a centerpiece of a high school that finished 11th in the NFL last season allowing 225.6 passing yards allowed per game. The Broncos return the initial two saves, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons, with Bouye leading a renewed cornerback after Chris Harris' departure to the Chargers in free agency.

