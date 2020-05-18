6ix9ine Trolls Justin Bieber for defending Ariana Grande in the middle of the Billboard drama

Instagram / WENN

This comes after Ariana addresses the accusations made by the artist & # 39; Gooba & # 39; that she rigged the Billboard 100 chart to make her and Justin's new song 'Stuck With U' get over it.

The Billboard drama that involves 6ix9ine also known as Tekashi69 and Ariana Grande continues to heat up. Keep making it complicated was Justin Bieber, who appears on Ariana's "Stuck With U" as she posted a long Instagram post to defend her collaborator after the rapper accused him of chart tampering.

"He says his streams don't count. Yes they do, but he's counting his global streams and this is a national chart so only national streams count," hit creator "Despacito" said of Tekashi in an Instagram post. Story on Monday, May. 18. "60,000 units came because we didn't reveal our numbers until the end of the week. That's called strategy."

"He said that 30k were bought with 6 credit cards, but that is a lie. The rules are clear: a credit card can buy a maximum of 4 copies. Anything above the total amount is discarded. The Nielsen company checks this and He found out that all of our sales were legitimate because our fans are amazing and they bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false information, "Justin continued, weighing the issue.

He added: "This is my song with Ariana Grande and I am honored to be working with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you are going to say her name, be sure to say mine because it is our song."

Tekashi heard about the email and reacted. However, he spared no thought, as the rapper only trolled Biebs for wanting credit for the song. "Say my name too," she wrote on Instagram, along with an emoji skull.

Tekashi69 trolled Justin Bieber for defending Ariana Grande.

This comes after Ariana tackled accusations by artist "Gooba" that she rigged the Billboard 100 chart to make "Stuck With U" top it. "I would like to address some things that I don't normally do (I don't usually give my energy to the drama or the weird accusations, but this has gone too far) … my fans bought the song. Justin's fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES ARE.) They're ride or die motherf ** kers and I thank God every day I have them in my life. Not just when we fight to win (even when they I ask that they not do it like I did this week) but because they are some of the best people I know, "he said on Instagram.

Tekashi quickly responded with a new video. "I don't want you to think I'm coming towards you. I'm not saying you don't have talent, I'm not saying you can't sing. You are a beautiful singer, just don't do it." "I don't understand my pain. My frustration is from Billboard. I speak for the millions of children who come from nowhere," he explained.