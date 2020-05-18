6ix9ine says Snoop Dogg is threatening him in the middle of an Instagram fight

Instagram / WENN

Rapper & # 39; Gooba & # 39; and the 'What's my name?' Hitmaker has been involved in an online information exchange after the former accused the latter of stealing and cheating on his wife.

6ix9ine he is quickly making new enemies after he is released from prison and one of them is Snoop dogg. The New York City rapper has spiked the veteran hip-hop artist after he accused Snoop of stealing and cheating on his wife Shante Taylor.

Without remaining silent, the Long Beach artist has responded to the 24-year-old star for conveying his alleged secrets on Instagram. "Say, you son of a bitch, you have gone to learn. The hard head makes a soft **," he wrote to 6ix9ine by direct message. He added, "Or did I forget, already squishy Lil b *** h", before sending out a couple of rat emojis.

However, that did not stop 6ix9ine from trolling Snoop. By sharing a screenshot of his rapper partner's text messages, hit maker "FEFE" accused Snoop of threatening him and asked his followers to report the "Gin & Juice" spitter to the police. "Can anyone tell the police that Snoop Dogg is threatening me," he wrote in the title of the now-deleted post, adding, "He's crazy."

6ix9ine started teasing Snoop on Friday with a video of him watching an old interview from Suge Knight in which he claimed that Snoop was a police informant. He also commented below on a screenshot of his Instagram story in which he asked his fans if he should reveal which rappers they had teased: "@snoopdogg hey sir, let's talk."

This prompted a response from Snoop, who wrote to 6ix9ine: "The last time you said something, I didn't have time. But today I have time. You better take the crap out of me, n *** a. Rat boy. It really is better. leave me alone. I'm not the one. " He added: "You are funky, dog head, rainbow hair, dog head b *** h".

6ix9ine then mentioned Snoop's alleged romance. "For 2 years, while in jail, PEOPLE STARTED WITH ME trying to end my career and it didn't work, now they say: Leave me alone in this world we live in. Sunday. Along with him, he shared a video of Snoop on FaceTime with a woman and appeared to organize a meeting.

6ix9ine removed the video after people criticized it for taking it too far, but Snoop has definitely found out. Not content with that, the Long Beach native was ranting on social media, "They had to stop pressing this [rat emoji] on all of these media outlets, which made the sneak peek great. I'm old school. York Gz. Sit on this and if you don't screw yourself. @Meekmill If you allow sucka s ** t then ua sucka. I love you because you can stay free of sucka. "

Putting aside her enmity with Snoop, 6ix9ine has also used her Instagram account to promote her new song. "I will stay off Instagram until Friday," he announced Sunday, saying he will release a "new music video on Friday, May 22 at 3:00 EST."