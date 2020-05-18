5-year-old woman and boy drown in pool at MLB's Carl Crawford home

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images
A 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman appear to have drowned in a Houston home that the property and business records list belong to the former baseball player. Carl Crawford.
According to multiple reports, the incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Local time last Saturday.
In a press release obtained by PeopleThe Houston Police Department said the boy began fighting in the water and that the woman tried to save him. Both victims were unconscious when police arrived and were pronounced dead after being transported to Hermann Greater Heights Memorial Hospital.
Police did not name the victims, but according to family members who spoke. The Houston ChronicleBethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi sadly passed away.
According to the post, Bethany was not related to the 5-year-old girl. She also had no "personal connection,quot; with Carl.
ME! News has contacted Carl's agent to comment on the incident.
"It hasn't been processed yet," said Bethany's brother Brandon Lartigue. The Houston Chronicle. "We are dealing with many things right now because it is unexpected: the death of someone who had many promises in life."
Brandon's wife, Monique, added: "Bethany loved children, so it is not surprising for the family to try to save this child. Bethany is the life of the party. There was never a dull moment around her. we're going to miss a lot. " "
Bethany played for a professional women's soccer team called Arlington Impact. Her family also described her as a strong swimmer.
"Our hearts are heavy. We know you have found eternal peace. Your soul has touched us all! You were our soldier, teammate, friend and SISTER!" the team shared on Instagram. "We will withdraw # 4 in his honor! You are # 4EVEROURHERO."
While Carl has yet to comment publicly on the incident, the MLB athlete played for 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.
He retired in 2016 and then served as CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, a music label that houses artists such as Megan Thee Stallion. Pop culture fans may also know Carl from his past relationship with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. They welcomed a son together and got engaged before canceling their relationship.
According to TMZ, the athlete was home at the time of the incident this weekend and was organizing a small gathering of six people. The publication reports that Carl tried to revive them as best he could.
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLf1e413a04c4a379a69d7db164dd20fb018%