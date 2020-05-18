5-year-old woman and boy drown in pool at MLB's Carl Crawford home

A 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman appear to have drowned in a Houston home that the property and business records list belong to the former baseball player. Carl Crawford.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred just before 3:00 p.m. Local time last Saturday.

In a press release obtained by PeopleThe Houston Police Department said the boy began fighting in the water and that the woman tried to save him. Both victims were unconscious when police arrived and were pronounced dead after being transported to Hermann Greater Heights Memorial Hospital.

Police did not name the victims, but according to family members who spoke. The Houston ChronicleBethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi sadly passed away.

According to the post, Bethany was not related to the 5-year-old girl. She also had no "personal connection,quot; with Carl.

ME! News has contacted Carl's agent to comment on the incident.