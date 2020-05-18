& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: the lady from Screaming Pacers is the next viral meme that comes from Bulls doc

"The Last Dance,quot; wrapped up with Episodes 9 and 10 on Sunday, providing a satisfying ending to a captivating look at the final season of the Bulls' championship together.

Oh, and he introduced some excellent playable content in the form of this Pacers fan who screamed "God, you Bulls," among other indignities beginning with the letter F:

The woman appeared in Episode 9 of "The Last Dance," which focused on the seven-game series between the Bulls and Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. Obviously, this was in an Indiana home game. .

It quickly became a major topic of conversation on social media on Sunday, and some people called it "OG Karen,quot;. She is actually a woman who desperately wanted her Pacers to beat the Bulls and who was justifiably tired of her NBA dominance.

That said, some of the content people created from their 10-second airtime is fun. But before we get into that: No, that woman is not Nashville newscaster Tracy Kornet, mother of current Bulls player Luke Kornet (although he does resemble a Pacers fan).

Now. In the content:

Social media reacts to screams from Pacers fans