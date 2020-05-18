& # 39; Good intentions & # 39; NAV debuts on Billboard 200 chart

It is followed by number 2 Kehlani, who makes his best record and best week with & # 39; It was good until it was & # 39 ;, earning 83,000 equivalent album units.

NAV It lands at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with "Good Intentions," which was released on May 8 via XO / Republic Records. The set, which marks their second No. 1 album, rules the chart after earning 135,000 equivalent album units in the week ending May 14, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

Of the sum, 73,000 are in pure sales driven by merchandise / album packs sold through the official NAV web store. Following him at number 2 is Kehlani, who makes his best record and best week with "It was good until it wasn't" earning 83,000 equivalent album units. Of the number, 56,000 are in SEA units, 25,000 are in album sales and 1,000 in TEA units.

In the meantime, Duck"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" drops from No. 2 to No. 3 in its second week with 79,000 units. Old top-chart Lil baby"My Turn" slips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 72,000 equivalent album units as Lil durk"Just Cause Y & # 39; all Waited 2" premieres at n. # 5 with 57,000 equivalent album units. The album marks their second album from five major charts.

At number 6 is DaBaby"Blame It on Baby", which wins 45,000 equivalent album units. As for number 7, the place is occupied by Bad bunny"Those Who Weren't Going Out", which enters the list with 42,000 equivalent album units.

Lil Uzi VertThe "Eternal Atake" falls from No. 5 to No. 8 with 42,000 units. Completing the Top 10 are Weekend"After Hours" and Post Malone"Hollywood Bleeding", which drops from No. 6 to No. 9 (with 40,000 units) and from No. 8 to No. 10 (with 37,000 units) respectively.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending May 14, 2020):