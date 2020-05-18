3 different countries, 1 result: housewife orders work

The various forms of social restrictions, from estrangement to orders to stay home, seem like a radical departure for most of us. But faced with a pathogen that spreads through human interactions, they are an obvious potential solution to limit that spread. And a variety of epidemiological models have indicated that various combinations of these approaches should be effective.

But do they really work in the real messy, interconnected modern world and against this specific pathogen? It's important to try to confirm that the models accurately project real-world results, and epidemiologists are doing exactly that. So far, the results are good: in several countries and contexts, restrictions have been associated with significant drops in the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The bad news is that more severe restrictions may be necessary to prevent the number of infections from increasing.

Good news from France

France was one of the many countries that were locked up, and someone outside their home was expected to have a permit explaining why they had to travel. The country has just started easing these restrictions after a period when the total number of infected people has decreased. An international team of researchers has analyzed the dynamics of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the time before and after the start of the closure on March 17.

The researchers built a model using a combination of data from France overall and from a cruise ship in which all infections were tracked. They used the French data, which included more than 95,000 hospitalizations, to develop national and regional models that accurately reproduced statistics such as the rate of hospital admissions and ICU treatment.

The model suggests that, just prior to the blockade, each individual who became infected transmitted the virus to almost three additional people (technically speaking, the R 0 0 was 2.9) After the crash, there was only a two-thirds chance that an infected person would transmit the virus to anyone (the R 0 0 was 0.67). This last figure means that the propagation rate is insufficient to maintain the outbreak and is consistent with the decrease in the cases observed in France.

The researchers estimate that by the time the restrictions were lifted, approximately 4 percent of the French population will have been infected. That, they say, is consistent with the finding that about three percent of French blood donors have tested positive for past infections. But that also means that the French population will remain highly vulnerable to the return of the outbreak, which, according to the authors, means that many restrictions will need to be maintained (which is currently the plan in France).

Better and better in Germany

Germany established restrictions more gradually than its neighbor. The first thing that was done were large public gatherings, which stopped in early March. Schools closed about a week later in mid-March, and a strict ban on person-to-person contact was established on March 22. A Germany-based research team took national statistics and connected them to a standard epidemiological model called SIR, for susceptible-infected-recovered, to see how these restrictions influenced the spread of the pandemic.

Rather than trying to infer the properties of the German outbreak: virus infectivity, length of the pre-symptomatic period, etc., the team used a method to test random values ​​and identify those that produced a good fit for their data. Using the trained model, the researchers examined the model's behavior to explore whether there was any change in the path of the outbreak, essentially looking for points where infection rates changed.

Those were present, but delayed the timing of the policy changes. Of course, that's exactly what you would expect: There would be a lag period where infected people before the policy change would need the infection to take hold, and then some delay while searching for and receiving evidence.

The authors find that a model with three transitions fits somewhat better than two, and they calculate the changes associated with each time the policy is adjusted. They found that the outbreak's growth rate started at about 30 percent, and the combination of school closings and a ban on large public gatherings brought that down to 12 percent. But the ban on interpersonal contact was required to reduce the growth rate to two percent, reaching the point where the exponential growth of new infections is not a concern.

In the heart

There is no real way to analyze what is happening in the US. USA In terms of politics, since it is a mosaic of state and local rules. But some researchers have discovered a way to get an idea of ​​what statewide policies are doing by looking at counties on the border of two states that are doing quite different things. Iowa and Illinois share a border but do not share pandemic policies: Illinois issued an order to stay home, while Iowa did not, although Iowa has closed schools, banned large gatherings, and closed some businesses. The researchers then looked at what happened in a set of border counties with a total population of more than 700,000 residents.

Before March 21, the day the Illinois order went into effect, counties in these states had a similar trajectory: every 10 days, there were approximately five additional cases per 10,000 residents. But after Illinois established his stay-at-home order, there was a small but growing difference between the two. Within 20 days of the order, Illinois saw 1.15 fewer cases per 10,000 residents. At 30 days, that difference approached five fewer cases.

In one month, researchers estimate that missing a stay-at-home order resulted in an excess of 217 cases in Iowa compared to what it might otherwise have had. It may not sound like much, but it's almost a third of the total cases seen in this area.

Overall, all three studies show a consistent picture: in all countries, government-imposed restrictions are effective in curbing the pandemic. This will not surprise anyone in the field of public health, given that a combination of models and experience with past outbreaks had already indicated that this is exactly what should happen. But it is always good to have these kinds of expectations confirmed. And as existing restrictions increasingly oppose a vocal minority within the United States, this confirmation may help reinforce the majority case to continue to limit the spread of the pandemic.