3 cases of coronavirus linked to live service broadcast in Mendocino County – Up News Info San Francisco

UKIAH (Up News Info SF) – At least three cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a live-streaming church service that took place in Mendocino County over Mother's Day weekend, health officials said.

Officials from the Mendocino County Department of Public Health were notified of the case of an elderly man from the Ukiah Valley on Friday night. By tracing contacts, authorities found two Lake County residents who were close contacts of the man, who had themselves recently been diagnosed with the virus on Saturday.

Investigators determined that the source of the outbreak was a religious service with music broadcast live from a church in inland Mendocino County on Mother's Day. All three were on site and two participated in the event.

After initially refusing to identify the house of worship due to privacy reasons, health officials said Monday the outbreak was related to the Assembly of God church in Redwood Valley after the church announced on social media that the pastor tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials urged anyone who has recently visited the church or who has contacted participants in the live broadcast production to be tested.

One of the Lake County residents who tested positive for the coronavirus was hospitalized Saturday at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley. Meanwhile, the other Lake County resident with COVID-19, along with the Mendocino County man who tested positive, are in stable condition and isolated in their respective homes.

The church outbreak comes as another Northern California church faces scrutiny after 180 people were exposed to the coronavirus during a Mother's Day service in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom's order to ban large gatherings.

Live streaming of religious services has become much more popular during the coronavirus pandemic, as large gatherings have been banned to delay the spread of the disease. Health officials emphasized that organizations that conduct live events, particularly involving singing, should implement measures to reduce risk. Officials suggested using Plexiglas screens, having adequate ventilation, and making sure singers don't stand face to face, along with social distancing and the use of face covers.

As of Monday, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mendocino County and 10 cases in Lake County.