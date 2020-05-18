27 celebrities who are infinitely more fun to refer to by their real names

Once you discover Camila Cabello's real name, there is no going back.

one]

Paul

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

2]

Karla

John Phillips / Getty Images

3]

Stacey Anne

Valery Hache / Getty Images

4]

Curtis

Brad Barket / Getty Images

5]

Ashley

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

6]

Peter Gene

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

7]

Caryn

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

9]

Gordon

Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

10]

Tracy

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

eleven]

Brian

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12]

Claire

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

13]

Cornelius Crane

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14]

Michael A. Fox

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

fifteen.

Tygert

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

sixteen.

Melissa

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17]

Amethyst

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

18]

Laura Jeanne

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

twenty]

Rachel and Henry

Daniel Leal-olivas / Getty Images

twenty-one]

Christopher

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

22]

Karen

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

2. 3]

Walter

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

24]

Eileen

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

25]

Shelton

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

26]

Genoveva

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

27]

And Jason Desrouleaux, as if his last name was actually spelled

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

