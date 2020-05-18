2 people shot, injured on Texas Jeep weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A police officer says two people were shot when a man shot at a group of people during a Jeep Weekend event in Galveston this weekend.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says the shooting occurred Saturday in Crystal Beach, on the Bolivar Peninsula. It is an annual event for Jeep enthusiasts.

%MINIFYHTMLd6b74d511e0b2c4a8b27fd0185be435015%

No arrests were made after the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

Trochesset said the injured men were flown to the University of Texas medical branch for surgery on Sunday. His condition was not immediately known.

%MINIFYHTMLd6b74d511e0b2c4a8b27fd0185be435016%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)