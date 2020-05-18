2 dead, 1 wounded in separate Antioch shootings; 1 suspect remains at large – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – Two separate shots fired in Antioch on Monday morning left two people dead and one injured, according to authorities.

In the first case, the shooting ended a meeting within an Antioch department with a dead man, a second man hospitalized and the alleged gunman still at large, Antioch police said.

Officers responded at 1:33 a.m. to the Twin Creeks apartment complex at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. in a report of gunshots heard near an apartment.

Officers who arrived found a 36-year-old man on the ground in the backyard of a unit with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has yet to be released.

According to police, paramedics took a second victim, a 23-year-old man, to a hospital where he was in stable condition on Monday morning.

Investigators learned that several people were inside the apartment when an altercation occurred and a suspected man fired multiple shots and fled the complex on foot.

The suspect remains at large and a description of him was not immediately available by police.

Later on Monday morning, an argument between roommates turned deadly when one of the roommates shot the other, police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a house in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court and they found a 43-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released, according to police.

The other roommate, also a 43-year-old man, was being interviewed by police late Monday morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Antioch Police Hotline at (925) 778-2441.