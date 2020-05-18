180 exposed to coronavirus during Mother's Day service at challenging NorCal church – Up News Info San Francisco

PALERMO, Butte County (Up News Info SF / CNN) – A person who later learned she was positive for Covid-19 attended a church service in Northern California on Mother's Day, exposing 180 other people to the new coronavirus , according to local health officials.

The individual received a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 the day after the service and is now isolated at home, the Butte County Department of Public Health said Friday.

People who attended the service have been notified of their exposure and have been instructed by health officials to self-quarantine, according to the statement. Officials are working to obtain evidence for all who attended.

As of Sunday afternoon, California had more than 78,800 coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 3,200 people in the state have died.

The incident highlights the ongoing push and pull among some faith-based organizations and public officials as they work to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Some congregations across the country have continued to meet, despite orders to stay home, although some states had exempted religious gatherings.

"Right now, organizations holding in-person meetings or services are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up, at risk," said Danette York, director of public health for Butte, who implored everyone to do their part to join the mitigation efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order banned meetings of any size when it took effect in March. While the state has begun to lift some restrictions in a gradual reopening, in-person religious meetings remain prohibited until a later stage.

STAGE 3: Higher risk workplaces Gradually reopen some higher risk settings with adaptations and limits on meeting size. This will include:

-Personal care (hairdressers, manicures, gyms)

-Cinemas

-Sports without live audiences

-Religious services in person. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

Butte County Public Health condemned the faith-based organization, which it did not mention, saying its decision to open doors despite the governor's order would cost health officials many hours and present a "financial burden,quot; during Covid-19's response. .

"Moving too fast in the reopening process can cause a major setback and may require us to return to more restrictive measures," his statement said. "We involve everyone in following the state order and our reopening plan to help combat the possible spread of Covid-19."

According to KHSL-TV, an affiliate of Chico / Redding Up News Info, the pastor of the church, located in the city of Palermo, has spoken about the matter.

"One individual tested positive for it," said Pastor Mike Jacobsen. "They didn't feel sick in any way."

Jacobsen said he did not intend to endanger the church and that the person who tested positive did not go to the service to infect those who also attended.

Religion vs. public health

Disagreements over whether religious groups should be allowed to meet amid the pandemic have led to several legal clashes between religious leaders and public officials, who have expressed concern that religious services may exacerbate the problem.

In a Sacramento County case last month, 71 people connected to a single church later became infected with the coronavirus.

Three pastors and a church member sued Newsom and other officials alleging that their orders were an abuse of power and deprived Californians of "fundamental rights,quot; guaranteed by the United States and state constitutions, including freedom of religion.

A judge in North Carolina issued a ruling Saturday that would allow indoor worship services to resume temporarily, according to CNN affiliate WNCN, after a lawsuit argued that Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order violated constitutional rights.

North Carolina began easing restrictions under a three-phase reopening plan beginning May 8. In the first phase, meetings are limited to 10 people, including indoor services. Cooper's office orientation had said there would be no limits on outdoor worship services, but attendees should follow social distancing as much as possible.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for May 29, but Cooper's office said it would not appeal the decision.

"We don't want indoor meetings to become hot spots for the virus, and our health experts continue to warn that large groups that sit together for long periods of time are more likely to cause the spread of Covid-19," he said. a Ford Porter spokesperson. for Cooper, he said in a statement. "While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but will urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow the public health guide to keep their members safe."

This week, another United States District Court judge denied Louisiana pastor Tony Spell's request for a temporary restraining order that would have protected him from being arrested or fined for continuing to serve.

Spell has repeatedly violated the order by holding services and refusing to limit the number of parishioners, practice social distancing, or have parishioners wear masks. In March, Baton Rouge police hit Spell on six minor charges of violating Governor John Bel Edwards' order.

Spell's request was denied when Louisiana began lifting restrictions on faith-based organizations in phase one of its reopening plan, allowing them to resume services if they limited their capacity to 25%, a step Spell told CNN that he would not take .

