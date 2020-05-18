10-year-old boy who was fatally shot while riding with his parents in La Puente – Up News Info Los Angeles

THE BRIDGE (CBSLA) – A 10-year-old boy was shot dead while riding in a car with his family, authorities said Monday.

The boy was in a car he was driving in the Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road area at approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday when someone in a dark sedan shot them.

The boy's parents called 911 and met with agents on Fifth Street and Temple Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner said.

The boy was hit in the upper part of the torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives collected evidence at both locations. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

"This shooting occurred between a vehicle that was shot at another vehicle, so it was not an exchange of fire as we have determined so far," said Sheriff's Deputy Charles Calderaro.

A description of the shooter (s) was not disclosed. Detectives will examine the area on Monday for companies that may have a security video of the shooting.