Zoom says Sunday morning outage resolved

Users of the Zoom video conferencing platform reported problems organizing and joining meetings on Sunday. “Our team is investigating the root cause of the problems that are binding Zoom Meetings. These issues appear to be limited to a subset of users, "according to an update on the company's status page just before 10 a.m. ET.

As of 11:39 AM ET, the status page says users “should now be able to host, join, and participate in Zoom meetings and Zoom video webinars if they restart their sessions. We will continue to evaluate this issue that impacted a subset of our users and will monitor to ensure there is no further operational impact. ”

A Zoom spokesperson did not provide a reason for the cut, but said in an email to The Verge "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Hello, We have received reports that Zoom users may have trouble organizing and joining meetings. See https://t.co/aqz5nS7fZY for updates. %MINIFYHTMLe40f846f0efa31c86e301ce17465adcb17% – Zoom (@zoom_us) May 17, 2020

Zoom users in the UK began to notice widespread outages today, although free accounts seemed to be working normally. Some churches have started using Zoom to celebrate virtual Sunday services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall use of Zoom increased dramatically during the pandemic and highlighted platform security issues, from "Zoombombing,quot; by trolls to an issue with Zoom's "Company Directory,quot; setting that could filter emails and photos from users .

So far it is unclear how widespread the disruption was or what caused it.

UPDATED 11:55 AM ET: Added the latest Zoom update that the interrupt seems resolved

UPDATED 1:03 PM ET: Added comment by Zoom spokesperson