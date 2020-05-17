Zonnique Pullins is celebrating her father's birthday – Watch together her sweet video that has fans drooling

Zonnique Pullins celebrates the birthday of her real father, Zonnie Pullins, and to mark this event, she shared a video on her social media account. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account.

‘Happy birthday to my dad! The person I haven't gone to play with because if you know him, you know he doesn't play with his Queen B! And he's been calling me that since he was a baby! My twin! The only person I don't go a day with without talking! I love you so much, daddy, my eternal and more !! "Zonnique captioned her post.

A follower said "happy birthday to that man,quot;, I love hearing good things about good parents … especially when he looks good "just jk Zonnique,quot;.

Someone else said, "Happy birthday, Daddy, Daddy is fine #taurusgang‼ ️" and more fans continued to praise the man's appearance.

One fan wrote: "Tiny knows what she's doing with these FINE men she's with, lol, happy birthday!", And someone else posted this: "They're not disrespectful, but your father is so handsome! Happy birthday . & # 39;

Another follower said, "When we say we love someone, dad, that's it!" And someone else posted this: "You two have matching smiles. Beautiful! & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "Wow, he's a beautiful black man, you have the same infectious smile. Happy birthday, sir!", And one commenter said, "She's trying to show you some appreciation with this post, in the meantime, all the comments section wants to appreciate it very little heffas … (he's fine though) ".

Another follower said, "Everybody talks good about your dad and I'm here thinking,quot; damn it, fuck that "lmao,quot; chicken.

Zonnique recently praised her mother, Tiny Harris, for Mother's Day. He marked the event with an emotional message on his social media account and some photos.



