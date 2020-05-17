Women's sports pioneer Phyllis George died of complications from the blood disorder

WENN / Chris Connor

CBS Sports President Sean McManus and former & # 39; The NFL Today & # 39; co-panelist Brent Musburger have paid tribute to the former Miss America after her passing at the age of 70.

Former star of Miss America and "The NFL Today" Phyllis George He has died at age 70.

The announcer passed away last week (May 14) due to complications from a blood disorder, and CBS Sports President Sean McManus honored her in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"The CBS Sports family is deeply saddened by the passing of Phyllis George, an icon in the sports broadcasting industry who contributed greatly to the rich history and tradition of CBS Sports," he said in his tribute.

Praising his chemistry with "The NFL Today" panelists he worked with for years, including Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy & # 39; The Greek & # 39; Snyder added, "Phyllis was not only a key member of a show that remains the gold standard of NFL pre-game shows, The NFL Today with Brent, Irv and & # 39; The Greek & # 39 ;, but also a pioneer of all women in broadcasting. "

Musburger also released a statement on social media, writing: "Phyllis did not receive enough credit for opening the sports broadcast door for the dozens of talented women who took her leadership and shot themselves."

Brent Musburger pays tribute to the late Phyllis George.

George, who became the first female sports presenter to work for a major television network when she began working with CBS in 1974, also appeared as a co-host on "CBS Morning News" and provided coverage of Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes horse. . careers over the course of your career.

She is survived by her two children with former Kentucky Governor John Brown, Jr, including CNN reporter Pamela Brown.