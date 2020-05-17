Women have been most affected by coronavirus-related unemployment

Image: Getty Image: Getty

In April, it was believed that women would be hit harder by layoffs resulting from the circumstances related to covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. At that time, the hospitality industry, restaurants, and retail stores were hardest hit by the coronavirus-related closures, a reality that has only continued to proliferate since then. Consequently, these industries, in addition to other fields related to services and education, have been the most plagued by layoffs, most of which have impacted women, confirming the predictions for April.

Although for most pandemics, women have made up the majority of the workforce in the Front lines, according to a report since The Wall Street JournalHowever, this increased presence in the workforce, in addition to much of the work done in service-related industries, has also made them more vulnerable to layoffs.

In the last two weeks of March, 8.7 million Americans filed new unemployment claims and, as of April, the unemployment rate increased to 14.7% from 4.4%, with a rate of 16.2% among women and 13.5% of men.

According to WSJDuring a typical recession (is anyone else upset that recessions are frequent enough to identify a typical versus a non-typical recession?) married women who have not been working have traditionally entered the workforce to complement the loss of her husband's income, since men have been more affected by past recessions. Today, that is no longer the case. Many of the industries that women would enter are those that are laying off employees en masse right now, many of which are women. This is a devastating reality that will affect entire households and families if both providers are unable to work.

As with gender inequality and the pay gap, women of color have been disproportionately affected by current circumstances. Black women age 20 and older are currently unemployed at a rate of 16.4%, while for Hispanic women the rate is 20.2%. White women's unemployment rate is 15%.

If it is ever possible to return to work, the report also notes how difficult that return will be, particularly for working mothers, as thousands of child care centers across the county have closed entirely. Stefania Albanesi, a professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh, could have put it better: "Every recession is a" mancesion "except this one."