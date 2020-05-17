Woman charged with murder for illegal butt injections! (Warning graph)

Keshawn Bruce, 31, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatally administering illegal butt injections to Juliet Capps, 42, according to MTO News.

Authorities carried out a four-year investigation, during which they claim to have discovered evidence that Keshawn gave Juliet illegal injections, who later died.

