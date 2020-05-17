Woman charged with murder for illegal butt injections! (Warning graph)

Keshawn Bruce, 31, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatally administering illegal butt injections to Juliet Capps, 42, according to MTO News.

Authorities carried out a four-year investigation, during which they claim to have discovered evidence that Keshawn gave Juliet illegal injections, who later died.

Keshawn was charged this week in connection with Juliet's death. According to local media, Juliet died two years ago, in May 2016. Her death occurred seven months after she underwent the illegal and unregulated buttock enhancement procedure.

Police say she also suffered before she died, suffering severe pain after the procedure Keshawn allegedly performed in a hotel room in October 2015.

Prosecutors say Juliet's official cause of death was an infection with a carnivorous bacteria, caused by a toxic injection. Keshawn does not have medical experience, nor was he licensed to administer "black market,quot; injections.

She is currently detained in police custody with a bond of $ 200,000.