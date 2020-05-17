Woman, boy, 5, drowns at former Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford

HOUSTON (AP) – A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford in Houston, according to reports.

The Houston police were called around 2:40 p.m. Saturday due to a reported drowning in a North Houston home that the property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the newspaper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he started having trouble breathing, and the woman jumped up to save him. Both did not respond when police arrived and later declared themselves dead in a hospital, Silva said.

No further details are available immediately.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Sunday. Crawford's contact information could not be found immediately.

Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was a high school star who was going to attend Nebraska for soccer. Instead, he chose baseball and played for Tampa Bay, Boston, and the Dodgers.

Known for his speed, Crawford was a Gold Glove outfielder who led the American League four times on stolen bases and four times on triples.