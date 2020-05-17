Woman and child pass after drowning in the pool at Carl Crawford's home

Carl Crawford's home became the scene of a fatal double drowning on Saturday. Among the victims was a woman and a child, but unfortunately they did not succeed.

According to TMZAccording to reports, sources connected to Carl told the site that he was having a small meeting at his home in Houston of about six people, including the woman and the youth. At one point Carl was inside the house when the young man reportedly fell into his pool. The woman entered after him, but unfortunately they both suffocated.

The source reportedly added that Carl quickly rushed to help by trying to revive them, but was unsuccessful. According to KHOU11, an emergency team performed CPR at the scene, and police say the woman and child died in the hospital. The victims have not been identified at this time.

KHOU11 obtained video footage from the scene where police officers could be seen outside the house, and a man who appears to be Carl can be seen walking inside the doors of the house.

Those who are familiar with Carl know that he is a former major league player, who played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He retired as Dodger in 2016. He is now the CEO of the independent record label. 1501 Cert Ent.

We are sending our condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94