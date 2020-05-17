With the impending deadline, Bill Bond fails at Minnesota House – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – A $ 2 billion bail measure failed at the DFL-controlled Minnesota House on Saturday after Republicans said the bill was too big to pass while the state was dealing with money problems due to the coronavirus.

The long-term public construction debt bill needed to meet a three-fifths margin required to pass the bond legislation authorizing long-term debt. The vote was 75-58 in favor, or six fewer votes.

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Hortman told an online news conference that House Republican minority leader Kurt Daudt "reached a new low,quot; by saying it was not a draft bipartisan surety law. Hortman said it was time for him to "lead, follow or get out of the way."

Hortman then added that "a lot can happen last Sunday," which is the deadline for the 2020 session.

Daudt had previously said there would be no support from the Republican Party unless Democratic Governor Tim Walz ended the state of emergency to deal with COVID-19. But the size of the bill topped the list of complaints on Saturday.

"Bringing a bill to the floor that's two to three times the biennial average and puts Minnesotans on the hook for debt service that we can't pay is bad service for Minnesotans," said Daudt on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLa826733ae5f70546f793e528d22f88fb17%

Democrats said the bill is necessary to address an accumulation of infrastructure projects across the state and provide jobs and an economic boost. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said Saturday that he has not seen a willingness by Republicans to cooperate.

Senate Republicans responded Saturday with their own bond bill, which established $ 998 million in general obligation bonds and $ 400 million for trunk highway bonds. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka called it a "responsible, generous, and specific bill."

Walz signed 11 bills on Saturday, including measures to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21 and make Minnesota the first state to ban the use of toxic, long-lasting chemical trichlorethylene or TCE.

"At the end of the day, our job is to keep Minnesotans safe," Walz said in a statement. These strong bipartisan measures will improve public health and reduce preventable health risks. Raising the age to buy tobacco to 21 will help stop addiction before it starts and save young lives. "

%MINIFYHTMLa826733ae5f70546f793e528d22f88fb18%

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)