With new locations opening, northern Texans have more options for free COVID-19 testing – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Starting May 15, northern Texans who need a new coronavirus test have new options to obtain it.

Walmart is adding five new locations to its list of test sites: four in Dallas County and one in Tarrant County.

Tests are administered outside of stores, from 7:00 a.m. at 9:00 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Look for established parking spots.

Locations include 15757 Coit Road, in Dallas; 951 West Beltline Road, in DeSoto; 5302 North Garland Road, in Garland; 2501 Lakeview Parkway, in Rowlett; and 8520 North Beach Street, in Fort Worth.

The tests are carried out; Patients are asked to remain in their vehicles and to wear a mask or face covering.

Medical volunteers monitor the self-administered nasal swabs. Results should be available within three to five days.

The tests are free and appointments are required. The tests are open to those who show symptoms, asymptomatic healthcare workers, and people classified as high risk.

Go to the "I need a COVID test,quot; website to schedule an appointment. There, you will also find a list of other locations in North Texas where the tests are administered at no cost.

For those who live in Dallas County but do not have access to transportation, call 1-888-601-0568 to make an appointment.