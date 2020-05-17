Home Local News Why Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of Nuggets left teammates, coaches want more

By
Matilda Coleman
Editor's Note: Second in a series about basketball icons in Colorado. Profiled last week was Alex English.

In another era of NBA basketball, former Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf could have been a star.

A quick-fire shooter, a slippery ballplayer, a skilled outside scorer – there's a reason Phil Jackson once called him a forerunner to Steph Curry.

Instead, Abdul-Rauf's 1996 national anthem protest accelerated his exit from the NBA. There was a quick and uneven trade from Denver that summer, followed by some unremarkable seasons after that. From the time the Nuggets switched to the Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson) draft in 1990, until the time he was unceremoniously sent to the Sacramento Kings in 1996, he was a polarizing phenomenon.

For those around the team, his talent was amazing.

"He could do whatever he wanted on the floor," said fellow guard Robert Pack, a teammate for three seasons in Denver who had the difficult task of controlling him in practice. "If the 3-point line had gotten much more stressed by those moments, he could have even shot more. We used to talk to him all the time about shooting both of them, but he never thought about that line. … His pull-up It was crazy, the speed with which he did it, the handling of the ball that allowed him to create space … It was a challenge every day. I loved it. "

A game tailor-made for today's NBA, it's impossible not to wonder if its activism would have been similarly accepted.

"It seems that now, in many ways, protest has become fashionable," Abdul-Rauf told The Washington Post in 2017 (several messages sent by Up News Info to Abdul-Rauf went unanswered).

Who knows what would have resulted from his career had he not been shorted during his time in Denver?

At best, he was traded because he was a slight defender who needed a change of scenery after the 1995-96 season. In the worst case, the league banned him for his polarizing views.

"It's definitely fair to say, and blacks call it 'white' because, in theory, for us, it's like the white person is the one who had the power, the opportunity, and kept them out of the league." said former Pepita Jalen Rose, who was Abdul-Rauf's teammate for two seasons. "As a basketball player, there's no question he deserved a chance to play in the NBA, and if he hadn't taken the position he did, of course, he would have had a longer career in the NBA, and anyone who says otherwise is outright lying and they know it. "

