Why Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of Nuggets left teammates, coaches want more

In another era of NBA basketball, former Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf could have been a star.

A quick-fire shooter, a slippery ballplayer, a skilled outside scorer – there's a reason Phil Jackson once called him a forerunner to Steph Curry.

Instead, Abdul-Rauf's 1996 national anthem protest accelerated his exit from the NBA. There was a quick and uneven trade from Denver that summer, followed by some unremarkable seasons after that. From the time the Nuggets switched to the Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson) draft in 1990, until the time he was unceremoniously sent to the Sacramento Kings in 1996, he was a polarizing phenomenon.

For those around the team, his talent was amazing.

"He could do whatever he wanted on the floor," said fellow guard Robert Pack, a teammate for three seasons in Denver who had the difficult task of controlling him in practice. "If the 3-point line had gotten much more stressed by those moments, he could have even shot more. We used to talk to him all the time about shooting both of them, but he never thought about that line. … His pull-up It was crazy, the speed with which he did it, the handling of the ball that allowed him to create space … It was a challenge every day. I loved it. "

A game tailor-made for today's NBA, it's impossible not to wonder if its activism would have been similarly accepted.

"It seems that now, in many ways, protest has become fashionable," Abdul-Rauf told The Washington Post in 2017 (several messages sent by Up News Info to Abdul-Rauf went unanswered).

Who knows what would have resulted from his career had he not been shorted during his time in Denver?

At best, he was traded because he was a slight defender who needed a change of scenery after the 1995-96 season. In the worst case, the league banned him for his polarizing views.

"It's definitely fair to say, and blacks call it 'white' because, in theory, for us, it's like the white person is the one who had the power, the opportunity, and kept them out of the league." said former Pepita Jalen Rose, who was Abdul-Rauf's teammate for two seasons. "As a basketball player, there's no question he deserved a chance to play in the NBA, and if he hadn't taken the position he did, of course, he would have had a longer career in the NBA, and anyone who says otherwise is outright lying and they know it. "

Abdul-Rauf, who formally converted to Islam shortly after being drafted and officially changed his name in 1993, flourished on the court under then-Nuggets coach Dan Issel. He was voted the NBA's most improved player during the 1992-93 season, contributing 19.2 points per game with 35% shooting from 3 points and 93% from the free throw line.

In addition to embracing his new faith, Abdul-Rauf faced Tourette syndrome with which he struggled all his life. Worldly activities, like tying shoes, were demanding. He joked with his teammates that he was exhausted before practice started. Even shooting became laborious. His shots had to rotate correctly. The ball had to look through the net perfectly. If an attempt felt wrong, you would have to start the process again.

"You didn't see anything wrong with the shot, you didn't see anything wrong with your shot, but for him, it didn't feel good," Pack said. "He didn't leave his right hand, he didn't hit the right net." The people who were there, we know why he was such an incredible player because obviously the disease he had, he never used it as a crutch, he only used it to improve it. "

At the same time, Abdul-Rauf began to be more open in his faith.

"I am a Christian, and I wish I was as diligent in my faith as Mahmoud, and I am sure he still is in his," Issel said.

Issel said he was one of the first people in the organization to start calling Abdul-Rauf by his preferred name. That, he believed, earned him some goodwill. Although Nuggets forward LaPhonso Ellis had a healthy respect for Abdul-Rauf and a good relationship, he said his faith was sometimes overwhelming.

"I think at any time, be it Christian, Muslim … you're so excited about your faith and what you're learning and with that emotion, you can do one of two things, and sometimes both," Ellis said. “You can alienate people because you are constantly and harshly approaching them about what you have learned, your behavior and things of that nature. At first, I think people were just surprised because he is getting a little strong. "

Issel said several times that he had no problem with Abdul-Rauf's faith. But he believed that some of the practices, including staying up late with his religious contemporaries, were detrimental to his game.

During the 1994-95 season, Abdul-Rauf began to protest the national anthem. He would stay in the locker room or make an effort to stretch during it, doing his best not to draw extra attention to himself.

"It wasn't something that I felt I was doing for anyone, not that what Kaepernick was doing was, I'm not judging him by the way he did it," Pack said. "I think Mahmoud was something he had learned and believed in … He just chose to do it." Nobody knew."

In 1996, his protest reached a peak and attracted national attention. He claimed that the flag represented a "symbol of oppression, of tyranny … You cannot be for God and be for oppression,quot;.

A game was suspended before reaching a commitment to the NBA: Abdul-Rauf would stand in a "dignified posture,quot;, as stipulated by the NBA, but with his eyes closed and his hands facing his face in a prayer position.

It became the defining moment of his career.

"I think he got some bad advice," Issel said. "He could have been a Muslim and still represent the national anthem. That was his decision and it was his choice, and we all know where he went from there … When he made the decision not to represent the national anthem, I think that was the genesis of the business talks. When I heard that was what he was doing, I was not surprised that that was the result. "

Abdul-Rauf, who with 19.2 points per game was easily the top scorer on the Nuggets team that year, was traded by old guard Sarunas Marciulionis. Two years later he was out of the NBA, save for a brief stint in Vancouver to finish his career.

"I don't know what the pressure was from the organization or the city or what that exchange did," Pack said. "I guess in hindsight I don't know how many people are doing that exchange now."

Knowing the talent that Abdul-Rauf had is a disturbing result for Pack.

"I always feel like it was unfinished business with him, you know?" he said. "I don't think we really have to see everything that could have been."