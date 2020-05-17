When the audio fakes put words in Jay-Z's mouth, did he have a legal case?

In late April, audio clips appeared that seemed to capture Jay-Z rapping various unexpected texts. Have you ever imagined listening to Jay-Z do Shakespeare's soliloquy "To Be, Or Not to Be,quot; Village? How about Billy Joel's "We don't start the fire,quot; or a 4chan meme from a decade ago? All of these unlikely recitations were, of course, untrue: "Completely computer generated using a text-to-speech model trained in Jay-Z's speech patterns," according to a YouTube description. More specifically, they were false.

Deepfakes are super realistic video, photos, or audio faked through sophisticated artificial intelligence. The best-known deepfakes are probably videos, which can be as silly as the face of Green Day leader Billie Joe Armstrong superimposed on that of Will Ferrell, or as disturbing as non-consensual porn and political disinformation. But deep audio fakes, AI-generated imitations of human voices, are also possible. Two days after YouTubes Jay-Z were released, they were removed due to a copyright claim. But just as quickly, they came back. The takedowns may have been a first attempt to challenge the creators of deep audio forgeries, but musicians and fans might be dealing with the bizarre consequences of future machine-generated voice manipulations.

Here's a breakdown of Jay-Z's copyright dispute, audio counterfeiting laws, and what this could all mean for years to come.

What happened to Jay-Z audio deepfakes?

Jay-Z's clips are hosted on a YouTube channel called Voice Synthesis, which is full of famous voices offering unexpected material. All posted in the past few months, these Reddit-friendly pairings include Bob Dylan covering Britney Spears, Frank Sinatra singing "Dancing Queen," and various presidents reciting rap lyrics, including the particularly credible George W. Bush on 50 Cent & # 39. ; s "In Da,quot; Club. "

On April 26, in a new video posted on the channel, the simulated voices of Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, JFK and FDR claimed that YouTube had removed two Jay-Z clips at the request of their company Roc Nation. Two days later, both videos, excerpts from Jay-Z-ified from Village and "We did not start the fire,quot;, we returned to his place. A YouTube spokesperson told us that the removal requests were found to be "incomplete," but did not specify who submitted them. The spokesperson said the videos have been "temporarily reinstated,quot; pending further information from whoever filed the claims. The ball now appears to be on Jay-Z's court. A rapper spokesman has not responded to our requests for comment.

Does Jay-Z have a winning case?

Probably not. According to the anonymous creator of the Voice Synthesis channel, Roc Nation's removal requests stated: "This content illegally uses an AI to impersonate our customer's voice." But legal experts believe that using an AI to impersonate someone doesn't violate existing copyright law. "His copyright claim is ridiculous," says Bill Hochberg, a music and media lawyer whose clients have included the estate of Bob Marley. "You can't copyright a vocal style." Adds Jim Griffin, managing director of digital music consultancy OneHouse and former tech executive at Geffen Records, "I don't see rights issues here."

If Roc Nation had taken legal action against the creator of Voice Synthesis, that would be a matter of public record, and that doesn't appear to be the case. The YouTube removal process is not as transparent. "The most important part, for complainants, appears to be that the DMCA provides a quick tool to get something off the Internet," says Meredith Rose, political adviser for Public Knowledge, a nonprofit organization that advocates for free expression, citing the Digital Millennium Copyright Law. "Now that the videos are back, I'm curious to see how far the issue goes."

Could audio forgeries of rappers or singers violate laws other than copyright?

It depends. Some states have an advertising right, which allows an individual to control the commercial use of their name and likeness. In California, the entertainment industry has been lobbying to update advertising rights rules to address deep fakes. A handful of states have recently enacted laws against deep counterfeiting used for non-consensual porn or to interfere with an election.

A deep imitation of Jay-Z rehearsing for Village It is unlikely that you will oppose current laws against the sounds of sound. Tom Waits won a $ 2.5 million verdict against Frito-Lay in 1990 for a Doritos ad that had a copycat echoing in Waits' recognizable style. But the Voice Synthesis clips are clearly labeled as bogus, and their creator has argued that they were "intended for entertainment,quot;, not for any malicious purpose. "Ird Weird Al’ Yankovic was not sued for imitating the top pop stars he targeted, "observes Hochberg.

How are audio deepfakes different from sampling?

The self-described "hobbyist,quot; behind the Voice Synthesis channel told the Waxy blog that Jay-Z's deepfakes were created with Tacotron 2, a text-to-speech program developed by Google. The software must be "trained,quot; with audio samples and text transcripts. The actual voice is used in creation, but from there they are all ones and zeros of AI. Musicians sue all the time for unauthorized samples of their work on other artists' songs, so it may not seem unreasonable that they can sue for unauthorized samples on a simulator of their own voices. However, it appears that algorithms may have the law in their favor. Recently, a judge ruled that Drake's use of the 1982 jazz musician Jimmy Smith's song "Jimmy Smith Rap,quot; in the opening of his 2014 song "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2,quot; Nothing was the same, "Add something new,quot; and it is "transformative,quot;. Jessica Meiselman, a lawyer who has written for Pitchfork.com, says, "This smells like that." The featured guest on that Drake song, in fact, was Jay-Z.

What could be next for music and deepfakes audio?

More experimentation and more legal challenges. The IA OpenAI research group recently unveiled Jukebox, where you can hear creepy but fascinating machine-generated lyrics like a Frank Sinatra-style Christmas carol over hot tubs, or an Elvis Presley-style rockabilly song with lyrics about cell division. It's not hard to imagine that the properties of deceased artists see the potential for deep audio fakes as the technology matures, just as it's easy to see the lawsuits filed for "special appearances,quot; by featured artists who never agreed to collaborate. How long until a SoundCloud rapper has "Jay-Z,quot; on his track?

"Deepfake is very democratizing," says Peter Martin, CEO of virtual reality-focused creative agency V.A.L.I.S. Studio, who has worked with Janelle Monáe and Run the Jewels. "There are a lot of strange Serbian kids in their room recreating Hollywood. They haven't really played the music yet."

The creator of the voice synthesis channel tells me that he expects to receive more removal requests. If necessary, plan to switch to another video platform and continue to share links on Reddit. He said that an improved version of the OpenAI jukebox could generate realistic audio from any singer, dead or alive, covering any song of their choice, allowing for unique combinations of artists and styles. "So far we have barely scratched the surface in terms of the possibilities in this space," he says. "I am really excited to see how it develops in the years to come."

This story originally appeared on Pitchfork.com.