What time does the NASCAR race start today? Schedule, television channel for the Darlington race

For the first time in a couple of months, those looking for a NASCAR race start time do so to capture real, live action rather than virtual competition. And for once, there should be no debate about whether the Cup Series race start time is too early or too late – at least live racing is back on the calendar.

Sunday's NASCAR race is a track start date combo that wasn't on its original 2020 schedule, but the same coronavirus pandemic-related issues that shut down live sports in March have led to a modified list of races for May and June. That new schedule begins Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Darlington, S.C.

The start time for NASCAR's return to live racing on Sunday is such that it will start in the afternoon and will likely end under the lights at Darlington Raceway. That should lead to variable track temperatures and, in turn, a load of adjustments during a race that will be difficult enough for teams that did not receive the benefits of practice and qualification.

Below is everything you need to know about the schedule for Sunday's race in Darlington and beyond.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race : NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Start time: 3:30 pm. ET

Of the seven NASCAR races currently scheduled in the three national series in the span of 11 days, Sunday's event in Darlington is the only "day,quot; race. Although, with a race distance of 400 miles, Sunday's event is likely to end under the lights.

With the exception of next week's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which will run on its originally scheduled date, Sunday's Cup Series race at Darlington is the longest on the current calendar up to one race. 500 miles in Atlanta in June.

Darlington will host another Cup race on Wednesday before the series heads to Charlotte for the May two races on that track. The second race at Darlington will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Fox will broadcast five of the nine NASCAR Cup races currently on the revised schedule. The other four Cup races will be broadcast live on FS1.

Below are the top 40 TV markets in the United States and Fox's local affiliate for each.

"We are excited to welcome the Fox NASCAR season back to our waves to provide a return to live sports, a move toward normalcy and a much-needed distraction during these unprecedented times," said Mark Silverman, president. from FOX Sports National Networks. "While we are delighted to return to the race track, the health and safety of our employees and all race participants is our top priority. We will continue to work together with our partners at NASCAR and the race tracks to continue all national and local health guidelines. "

NASCAR Live Stream for Darlington Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday's Darlington race live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options Fox offers: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266 miles TBD FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles TBD FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Miami Cup 400 miles TBD FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, has been reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):