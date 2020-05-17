What time does & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; today? TV schedule for episodes 9-10 of the Michael Jordan documentary

Pull out a retro pair of Air Jordans, put on a Bulls warm-up jacket and pump Project Alan Parsons through the speakers. "The Last Dance,quot; is almost at the finish line.

The ESPN documentary series ended Episode 8 with a cliffhanger, well, at least for those who have never investigated Michael Jordan's career. The Bulls were last seen going to the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, setting the stage for a heavyweight battle with the Pacers.

The last two episodes will cover that series, as well as the Bulls' championship showdown with the Jazz and the breakup of one of the largest dynasties in sports history. It will be fascinating to know how the main characters of this real-life drama felt about the team breaking up after a second mob.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Episodes 9 and 10 of "The Last Dance,quot;, including episode times, channels and trailers.

What time does & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; today?

Episode 9: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Episode 10: 10 p.m. ET

Episodes 9 and 10 of "The Last Dance," will air at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

What channel is & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on?

Television channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (censored version)

ESPN, ESPN2 (censored version) Live Streaming (USA): See ESPN, ESPN app

All episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN with a censored version broadcast simultaneously on ESPN2. A live broadcast is also available in the US. USA On Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

Trailer for episodes 9-10 of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Jordan's jumper will sink Utah in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals … Yes, we will see that highlight a few times.

Jazz fans will want to talk about Jordan pushing Bryon Russell, but will MJ really admit that he got away with it?

However, before that iconic shot, Jordan and the Bulls had to advance beyond the Pacers, led by star guard Reggie Miller. Indiana had all the pieces necessary to challenge Chicago for the crown of the Eastern Conference.

"If I had to pick a team that gave us the toughest time in the East, Indiana was probably the toughest outside Detroit," Jordan said.

When will & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; be available on Netflix?

Outside the US In the US, "The Last Dance,quot; is currently available for streaming the next day on Netflix. The documentary series will arrive on Netflix in the United States on July 19, 2020.

If American viewers want to stream episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; ASAP, then ESPN.com and the ESPN app are the best options. If you don't have access to a cable provider, you only have to wait a couple of months.