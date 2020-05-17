What Donald Trump said about the return of sports.

In a phone appearance during a charity golf television show on Sunday, President Donald Trump enthusiastically supported the return of live sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to get sports back, we miss them," Trump said. “We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country. And that's what we're doing ".

On Sunday, about halfway through the game of a mask game involving four of the PGA Tour's top golfers: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, Trump praised NBC for hosting the event, and then asked a stronger resumption of activities in all sports.

While Sunday's golf show was staged without spectators, the president said he hoped future events would be packed with fans.

"We want to get back to where we were, we want big, big stadiums full of people," Trump said. "We don't want 15,000 people to see Alabama-LSU, as an example."

Later, Trump added: "We want to return to normality where there are large crowds where they are practically on top of each other, not where they are concerned."

In an interview in late April, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the chief public health expert for Trump's coronavirus task force, said he would not be comfortable returning to a stadium until the infection rate was more low.

"I would love to be able to get all the sports back," Fauci said. "But as a health and medical officer and scientist, I have to say that now that you look at the country, we are not ready for that yet."

The PGA Tour plans to become one of the first major American sports to compete again with the Charles Schwab Classic on June 11 in Fort Worth, Texas. An extensive weekly schedule of men's golf tournaments is expected to follow, including the PGA Championship in San Francisco in early August, the US Open in mid-September outside New York and the Masters in November in Augusta, Georgia.

"When you have the Masters, we want to have big crowds," Trump told NBC. "And right now, right now, that's not what they're planning, but you never know what's going on. Things can happen very quickly."

Trump added: "We will get it back and it will be fast."

It was not a complete surprise that the president, who is an avid golf player, golf fanatic, and golf course owner, was featured in the NBC broadcast of the first live golf event in more than three months. Golf leaders have been in contact with Trump since mid-March, with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan consulting with Trump before suspending the tour season on March 13 and canceling an iconic event, the Players Championship.

At one point, Trump was asked about his golf outings with professional players, a group that included McIlroy, who played with Trump in 2017. In a recent interview with the McKellar Golf Podcast, McIlroy said he accepted the invitation to play. with Trump. out of respect for the office of president, but I probably wouldn't do it again.

"I will sit here and say that the day I had with him I enjoyed it, but that does not mean that he agrees with everything or, in fact, with anything he says," said McIlroy, who also criticized Trump for "trying to politicize,quot;. "The response to the pandemic.

McIlroy, the world's highest ranked player, has in recent seasons taken a leading role off the field among professional golfers, who are generally a conservative and cautious group.

McIlroy added: "It just isn't the way a leader should act, and there is a bit of diplomacy to show, and I don't think he has shown it, especially in these times."

But Trump said he enjoyed his time in the presence of PGA Tour professionals.

"Some like my politics a lot and probably others don't," the president said. "I think those who don't, don't see that much."