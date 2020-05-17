What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, Darlington race start time

The television channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 exchange Cup event broadcasts during the first half of the calendar. The challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the question "which channel is NASCAR running on today,quot; even more understandable.

This week, for the first time in months, those looking for the TV channel for Sunday's NASCAR race will do so to watch a real live event rather than virtual competition. The Cup return in Darlington will be broadcast live on Fox with a start time of 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday's race at Darlington is the first on an altered short-term schedule for NASCAR races as he tries to keep intact a list of 36 races. For now, with questions about how NASCAR can build its calendar beyond June, given the different restrictions on meeting people from state to state, the short-term calendar includes just a handful of clues.

As for Sunday's race at Darlington, it will take place on May 17 instead of the June 21 race that would have been held at Chicagoland Speedway. NASCAR chose the South Carolina location as the host track for the next two races in part due to its proximity to the Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing teams. From Chicago President Scott Paddock: “The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where it fell on the calendar, proximity to NASCAR teams and the safety and well-being of our community and NASCAR industry more big ".

Below is how to watch Sunday's Cup Series race at Darlington, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Race : NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: MRN

Like the schedule itself, television channels for Series Cup races after June are on the air. However, Sunday's race at Darlington, as well as the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend, will air live on Fox.

Below are the top 40 TV markets in the United States and Fox's local affiliate for each.

Market Fox Affiliate (digital / virtual channel) NY WNYW (5) the Angels KTTV (11) Chicago WFLD (32) Philadelphia WTXF-TV (29) Dallas-Ft. Value KDFW (4) San Francisco / Bay Area KTVU (2) Washington DC. WTTG (5) Houston KRIV (26) Boston WFXT (25) Atlanta WAGA-TV (5) Phoenix KSAZ-TV 10 Tampa / St. Petersburg WTVT (13) Seattle KCPQ (13) Detroit WJBK (2) Minneapolis-St. Paul KMSP-TV (9) Miami WSVN (7) Denver KDVR (31) Orlando WOFL (35) Cleveland WJW-TV (8) Sacrament (KTXL 40) Charlotte WJZY (46) Portland KPTV (12) St. Louis KTVI (2) Pittsburgh WPGH-TV (53) Baltimore WBFF (45) Raleigh-Durham WRAZ (50) Nashville WZTV (17) San Diego KSWB-TV (69) Salt Lake City KSTU (13) Saint Anthony KABB (29) kansas city WDAF-TV (4) Colon WTTE (28) Milwaukee WITI (6) Cincinnati WXIX-TV (19) Las Vegas KVVU-TV (5) Jacksonville WFOX-TV (30) Oklahoma City KOKH-TV (25) New Orleans WVUE-DT (8) Memphis WHBQ-TV (13) Buffalo WUTV (29)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Start time: 3:30 pm. ET

NASCAR's annual trip to Darlington in recent years has been a night race, but this special occasion requires a green flag in the afternoon.

Sunday's race at Darlington is slated for 400 miles, so it's likely to end under the lights. It will include three stages, which will end on lap 90, lap 185 and lap 293.

There will be no practice or qualification for Sunday's race, but Cup Series carriers will be able to enter the track on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET to configure.

NASCAR Live Stream for Darlington Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday's Darlington race live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options Fox offers: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266 miles TBD FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles TBD FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Miami Cup 400 miles TBD FOX 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, has been reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):