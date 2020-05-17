What channel is Bayern Munich on today? Time, TV schedule to watch the game against Union Berlin in the USA. USA

The Bundesliga will resume play this weekend after a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with its resumption brings back one of the best football teams in the world: Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian league leaders will travel to take on Union Berlin, which has done well to rank eleventh in the table in its first season since being promoted to the best league in Germany.

Bayern, led by gold boots leader Robert Lewandowski at the top, will be the favorite to win, although they had to work hard for the 2-1 victory in the home game earlier this season.

Here is a complete guide to watching Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin, including the start time and the television channel in the United States.

What time does Bayern Munich play today?

Date: Sunday, May 17

Bayern Munich will restart its season on Sunday May 17 at Union Berlin. The start is scheduled for noon ET.

How see Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin in the USA

Television channel: FS1

FS1 Live broadcast: fuboTV

Fox Sports is the home of streaming the biggest Bundesliga games in the United States. Sunday's game between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin will air on FS1. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Bayern Munich schedule

Here's a look at Bayern Munich's schedule for the rest of the Bundesliga season. It includes three games against teams in the top five of the table: at Borussia Dortmund (May 26), at Bayer Leverkusen (June 5-8) and at home against Borussia Monchengladbach (June 12-14).