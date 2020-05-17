Weymouth man, 37, accused of killing his father, 61.

When family members went to see his father on Saturday, they found him dead inside the house he had shared with his son in Weymouth, according to police.

Now William Walling Jr., 37, of 36 Lochmere Ave., is being accused of killing his father, William Walling Sr., 61.

Police responded to the house around 7 p.m. Saturday night after a 911 call made by family members who had come to see Walling Sr., according to a press release from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Officers arriving at the scene found Walling Jr. outside. Paramedics entered the home and declared Walling Sr. dead, according to the statement.

State police are continuing to investigate, and the Office of the Medical Examiner is working to obtain the cause of death for Walling Sr., according to the statement. Walling Jr. is expected to answer a murder charge in Quincy District Court on Monday.