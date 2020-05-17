We now have more evidence that Galileo probably never said "And yet he moves."

Galileo Galilei was tried on suspicion of heresy for his insistence, based on astronomical observations through his telescopes, that the Copernican model of the Solar System was correct. The Earth revolved around the Sun, not the other way around, contrary to the teachings of the Catholic Church at that time. He was never formally accused of heresy, but was forced to recant his position. Legend has it that after doing so, he muttered, "E pur si muove " ("And yet it moves,quot;), that is, the Earth.

As with many of these legends, it is probably too good to be true. "It would have been crazy for Galileo to say that in front of the Inquisitor," astrophysicist Mario Livio told Up News Info. Livio is the author of a new biography of the famous scientist, Galileo and the deniers of science, and as he researched the book, he was captivated by the long debate over whether or not Galileo actually said those words. It resulted in a separate academic document on their findings.

Galileo's first biography was written by his protégé, Vincenzo Viviana in 1655-1656, without mentioning the phrase. According to Livio, the first printed mention is in a single paragraph in the 1757 book, The Italian Library, by Giuseppe Baretti, written over 100 years after Galileo's death. That would indicate that history is a myth. But then a scientific historian named Antonio Favaro spent four decades studying the life and work of Galileo, publishing a massive tome, The works of Galileo Galilei.. In 1911, he also published several articles detailing his efforts to determine the origin of the famous phrase.

That year, Favaro received a letter from a man in Belgium named Jules Van Belle, claiming to possess a painting, around 1643, shortly after Galileo's death in 1642, depicting Galileo in prison, holding a nail in his hand. right, after having plotted Earth moving around the sun. Written underneath was the famous motto. The painting was attributed to a Spanish painter named Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, and Van Belle thought that it once belonged to an army commander named Ottavio Piccolomini, brother of the Archbishop of Siena. Galileo served the first six months of his house arrest at the archbishop's house.

That raised the possibility that Galileo had said those words, only not in front of the Inquisitor. However, the painting was never examined by any independent art historian. When Livio decided to follow Favaro's work more than a century later, he discovered that no one knew the current location of Murillo's painting. He consulted with four art experts specialized in Murillo's art, and all determined, based on photographs on the canvas, that it was not the work of the Spanish artist.

After about a year searching for various clues, Livio finally rediscovered Van Belle's painting. It had been sold to a private collector in 2007 by one of Van Belle's descendants. The auction house had dated the painting to the 19th century. Therefore, it is still much more likely that the famous phrase is just a legend that emerged sometime in the mid-18th century. But no final determination can be made unless the new owner agrees to let the painting be examined by art historians.

However, "even if Galileo never said those words, they have some relevance to our current difficult times, when even verifiable facts are under attack by science deniers," Livio recently wrote in Scientific American. "Galileo's legendary intellectual challenge — despite what you think, these are the facts — becomes more important than ever." Up News Info sat down with Livio to learn more.

Enlarge / / Cristiano Banti's painting from 1857 Galileo in front of the Roman inquisition. Public domain

Up News Info: Perhaps Galileo never said "And yet he moves,quot;. But one of the most famous genuine quotes attributed to Galileo is this: "The book of Nature is written in the language of mathematics."

Livio: That was one of his incredible intuitions. Today, this is very natural for us. We don't quite understand it yet, but it is only natural that all the laws of physics are written as expressions or mathematical equations. But in his time, those laws were not written in any way. So how did you get this insight that everything is written in the language of mathematics? For me, this is absolutely incredible that I have thought of that. In fact, he formulated the first laws of physics, with the slight exception of Archimedes perhaps.

Up News Info Technica: Galileo is one of the most famous scientists in history, and many books have been published on his life and work. What led you to write your own shot?

Mario Livio: One reason is that all of Galileo's existing biographies, at least serious biographies, were written primarily by historians or scientific writers. Neither was written by a researcher active in astronomy or astrophysics. So I thought maybe I could put your discoveries in the context of what we know today. A second reason is that the best biographies out there are not as accessible to a general audience. They are academic biographies. So my goal was to write a somewhat shorter, more accessible and focused biography, but I did my best to keep it completely accurate.

Finally, I always knew this, but I was even more surprised recently, that at the end of the day, Galileo was battling science deniers, and unfortunately today we are faced with a rampant denial of science. So I thought this would be an important book to write. A fight that Galileo already fought 400 years ago, and really, finally won, it seems like somehow we need to fight again.

Up News Info: Galileo remains a powerful symbol of intellectual freedom (scientific or otherwise). Why has Galileo captured our imagination for so long?

Livio: There are many reasons for that. Galileo, writing the Dialogue on the two main world systems, attracted a lot of attention. Perhaps he was the best-known scientist in Europe due to his discoveries in astronomy. So his book drew the wrath of the Inquisition and the Pope, and he was tried for this and humiliated and suspected of heresy and placed under house arrest for eight and a half years. This is quite incredible. Now we are locked up for a couple of months and we are going crazy.

Then it became the symbol of the fight for intellectual freedom. It was not, as it is sometimes portrayed, the fight between science and religion. Galileo was a religious person, like everyone else at the time. All he said was that the Bible is not a science book, and therefore we should not literally interpret what is said there as if it were scientific facts. "The Bible was written for our salvation," he said, "Not like a science book."

"His tongue could be sharp and his pen even sharper."

If there is an apparent conflict between a literal interpretation of the text in Scripture and what experiments or observations tell us, then it means that we did not understand and need to change the interpretation. As long as the conclusions of science on physical reality are accepted, without the intervention of religious beliefs and without reporting verifiable facts, there can be no conflict between the two kingdoms.

It also had to do with his personal characteristics, of which stubbornness was the main one, as well as a high degree of self-righteousness. Galileo argued that there are only three things one must do to determine truths about the world: experiments, observations, and reasoning based on data from those. He also said that he did not believe that the same God who had given us our senses, intelligence and reasoning wanted us to abandon its use. Then his tongue could be sharp and his pen even sharper.

Up News Info: Conversely, several connecting rods and nutcases have twisted Galileo's example into the exact opposite of what Galileo stood for. I remember Carl Sagan's observation: "They laughed at Columbus, they laughed at Fulton, they laughed at the Wright brothers. But they also laughed at Bozo the Clown."

Livio: This is the fallacy of Galileo. It is really a complete twist on logic. There are people who say, "Look, Galileo was also alone among all the people who disagreed with him, and he turned out to be right. So if I have my opinion and he is against everyone else, I am also right." But that really doesn't apply. Galileo was right because he was right, not because he was alone against everyone else. Most people who are alone against everyone else are wrong. Putting Galileo on trial, finding him guilty, and sentencing him to house arrest would have been wrong, even if he had been wrong about his model of the Solar System. He expressed a different scientific opinion. And that?

Up News Info: Science builds on what came before, and we've come a long way from Galileo. So let's talk about the connection between the past and the present in terms of your work.

Livio: Galileo was not always right. For example, because he was a mechanical person, it was very strange for him to think of forces acting mysteriously at a distance. So he didn't really think about gravity the way we think about it today, not even the way Newton thought about it. Kepler, for example, had written about the moon, perhaps influencing the tides, which is correct. Galileo ignored that. He suggested this model that had to do with the speed of the Earth and its revolution on the Sun, with those two movements combined to generate the tides. This was an interesting mechanical model, only it is wrong and it really didn't work.

Nor did he accept Kepler's elliptical orbits of planets, based on false impressions of the Greeks that things are perfectly symmetrical. Then he thought that the orbits should be circles and not ellipses. But when it comes to symmetry, it is not the symmetry of forms that counts, it is the symmetry of the law. In other words, the orbit can be elliptical, but the ellipse can have any orientation in space.

Trust science. That is my main message. The good thing about science is that it self-corrects itself. Autocorrect sometimes takes very little time and sometimes takes a long time. Sometimes it can take decades, or even centuries, but eventually it fixes itself. It is generally not wise to bet against the judgment of science. In a case like climate change or a pandemic, when the fate of life on our planet is at stake, it is absolutely insane.