Walt Harris will & # 39; heal emotionally & # 39; after losing to Alistair Overeem in UFC comeback

Walt Harris promised to come back stronger after a tough TKO loss to Alistair Overeem in an emotionally charged UFC heavyweight fight in Florida on Saturday.

Harris, 36, was detained in the second round of his first bout since the disappearance and death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, late last year.

The American considered abandoning mixed martial arts before agreeing to headline what was the third UFC event in eight days at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Harris nearly claimed his fourteenth career victory after dropping Overeem in the first round, but the eighth-ranked Dutchman recovered and made his vast experience count.

After speaking, Harris thanked the UFC, its team, and the local community in Homewood, Alabama, where he lives.

"I love you guys," he told ESPN. "Sorry, I didn't get the 'W' for you tonight, but you've been there for me and my family through it all.

"For the fans, I know they couldn't be here tonight, but they're all at home watching. Sorry, I'll be back better, I promise. You haven't seen the latest from 'The Great Ticket.'

"I'm going to go home, recover, emotionally and physically heal, and I promise I'll be better."

Overeem, who lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December, comforted Harris after the fight and praised his opponent for the challenge.

"It was tough, I didn't want to give up. I felt like I was tired but held on there. But I really wasn't tired," said Overeem.

When asked about his next goal, Overeem replied, "Let's look at the standings, let's fight later this year, and maybe we'll see if there is one more shot at the title."