Wack 100 Responds To Tekashi 6ix9ine Snoop Dogg "Snitch,quot; Accusations

This week, Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to provoke a social media storm once again after hinting that Snoop Dogg played a crucial role in the incarceration of Suge Knight.

The rapper even responded directly to the accusation, stating that everyone on the hip-hop scene was more than aware that it had nothing to do with the former magnate's imprisonment.

Regardless of whether Snoop betrayed Suge Knight or not, Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to get a raise from other rappers in the industry, including Wack 100. In response to Mr. Hernanez's claim, Wack 100 had something to say.

Wack 100 went to his social media account to point out that Snoop Dogg signed with Death Row Records in 1992 and worked with them for six years until 1998. On the other hand, Tekashi 6ix9ine was not born until May 1996.

Wack 100 went on to say that Tekashi should "shut up by talking about some things you know nothing about." The rapper went on to say that Tekashi 6ix9ine was not messing with New York City. It is the "West," and people cannot speak ill of "our OGs."

You can see his post below:

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine mentioned decades-old accusations against Snoop Dogg earlier this week when he claimed that Snoop reported Suggested Knight to federal prosecutors as an informant.

Snoop even decided to tackle the charges directly on his Instagram, stating that everyone in the world knew it had nothing to do with the imprisonment of Suge Knight. This is also not the only controversy that Hernández has caused in recent days.

Earlier in the month, Meek Mill gave birth to her first child, and despite the happy news, Meek went on her social media and talked a little rubbish towards the recently released rapper.

In response, 6ix9ine joked that Meek's priorities were obviously out of control, especially considering he just brought a baby into the world. Hernandez joked that he couldn't imagine being upset by a "Mexican with rainbow-colored hair,quot; after giving birth to a boy.



