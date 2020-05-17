Voting by mail will ensure a safe and fair election in November

What could Minnetonka, Minnesota and Loveland, Colorado have in common? It is not ice fishing or rodeos. They are mail ballots.

In 2018, our respective Congressional districts, Minnesota's third and Colorado's second, generated the highest voter turnout among the country's 435 districts, with a turnout rate of 73% of eligible voters.

As proud community members and representatives of these districts, we have both seen how inclusive and accessible voting reforms can empower voters. Colorado and Minnesota have been at the forefront in inviting more citizens to participate in our democracy. Colorado residents can mail in their ballots before Election Day, and register and pre-register the same day for youth ages 16 and 17. Minnesotans can vote early by mail up to 46 days before Election Day and can also register and pre-register the same day for 17-year-olds. These simple and reasonable reforms to the electoral process have helped increase participation in historical proportions.

Common sense tools like pre-registration, automatic voter registration, early voting, and postal voting are vital to a healthy and committed democracy. Such measures enjoy wide support among Americans from all political perspectives and were included in the House of Representatives' first agenda in 2019: H.R.1, the People's Law. The law is a bold democratic reform bill focused on making voting more accessible to everyone. H.R.1 would enact automatic voter registration nationwide and same-day registration, expand early voting and vote by mail, strengthen our nation's ethics laws, and work to remove dark money from our politics.

In light of the unprecedented crisis through which our country is now navigating, we cannot allow the pitiful partisan disputes that left HR 1 languishing on the desk of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to risk health. of Americans who want to vote this November. And that means all Americans; Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, and anyone who wants to participate.

With more than 50,000 Americans killed by COVID-19, nearly 1,000,000 tested positive, and most Americans living under orders to stay home and social distancing policies will likely continue for many more months; The 2020 elections will be different from those that are remembered. That is why we must take immediate steps to ensure a safe election in November, and the most logical solution is through the expanded use of mail-in ballots.

Utah, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Colorado, a mix of red, blue, and purple states, currently hold their elections entirely by mail, while 28 other states offer voters the option to do so. Contrary to what some would like you to believe, voting by mail is neither partisan nor at risk of fraud. Voting by mail has several advantages; It is cost effective, convenient, secures a paper trail and increases engagement where it has been widely implemented. Most importantly, it is the only way to ensure strong electoral participation without risking the health and well-being of voters and election officials.

By contrast, the Wisconsin primary election a few weeks ago was viewed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as "the most undemocratic election in state history." Which leaves us with two options: do we want to be a nation that reduces the number of polling places and forces citizens to wait in long lines in early winter amid a pandemic or one that makes voting safer , fairer and more accessible during a national health emergency? We believe that the answer is clear.

The pandemic has endangered our lives and livelihoods, but we still have time to prevent it from jeopardizing our democracy.

Congressman Joe Neguse represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District in Congress. Congressman Dean Phillips represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District in Congress.

