Video: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli play cricket on their terrace

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have to be one of the most beloved couples in the industry. While one is a cherished actor, the other is a world-famous cricket player. With their busy schedules and tours, the two don't always spend time together, but this shutdown has given this couple a bit of free time and they are surely making the most of it. We have already seen them playing at home in the videos they share on social networks. Playing Monopoly, doing haircuts and just watching some fun shows, Virushka is doing it all together. But now they have a new and very relevant hobby.

A video of the couple appeared on the Internet where Anushka and Virat can be seen enjoying a game of cricket on their terrace. Anushka is seen batting while Virat, who is the world's number one hitter, falls in love with his beloved.

As adorable as it is, watch this video of the couple enjoying a cricket together on the terrace.