Victor Cruz Gives Karrueche a Birthday Thank You: People Raise Chris Brown Who Praised Ammika Harris for Her Own Anniversary

Víctor Cruz gave Karrueche a birthday greeting and publicly praised her on her social media account. Look at the sweet message he posted for his love.

‘I only take a moment to wish my baby a happy birthday. Your humility, intelligence, patience and selflessness are just some qualities that made me fall in love with you. Enjoy your special day and I can't wait to spend 100 more birthdays together. Preferably side by side and out of quarantine hahaha. I love you. Victor ’Victor captioned his IG post.

The post includes several photos with the beautiful lady. Karruenche skipped the comments and told Victor that he loves him.

One follower said, "She's really pretty overall (looks, etc.). Happy Kae pie day.♉❤️♉️🥂 you're a lucky man." (Third picture) ".

Someone else posted this message: "Aww and you posted the nice photos,quot; Happy birthday to your baby! "And another follower said," You two are so lucky to have come together, you guys are a beautiful couple. "

One fan said: ‘Happy Birthday 🎂🎊🎁🎈🎉 Karrueche Cruz☺️☺️ @karrueche’, and another follower posted this message: wish Happy Birthday to you wishing you many more glorious years ahead 100 years together which is lovely ’

Unsurprisingly, people raised Chris Brown, who wished his own lady, Ammika Harris, a happy birthday on her own anniversary.

People have always said that Chris replaced Karrueche Tran with someone who looks like her and now they mention this again.

One commenter said, "Victor's birthday yelled at his girlfriend sounded much more mature than the one Chris gave his daughter."

Someone else posted this: "The day after Chris bm's birthday, he's a Taurus who loves Taurus, I see," and another commenter posted this: "Wait, Chris really got a Karrueche knockoff." Not only does she look like her, but they have the same birthday sign. Wtf ".

Speaking of Ammika, her own fans were amazed to see that Chris Brown confirmed his relationship with her birthday message to her. The other day she posted a message for her baby mom that left fans in awe.



