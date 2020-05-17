Vanessa Bryant reveals sweet dedication to her from Kobe's book

Vanessa Bryant yesterday headed to her favorite social media platform, Instagram, to share a heartwarming dedication from her late husband, legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant. It's safe to say that this is just one of the many ways the love of her life has honored her during her marriage and before her tragic helicopter crash.

As fans know, Kobe released a sports fiction book titled Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods in November, just a couple of months before his untimely death on January 26.

That said, it turns out that at the beginning of the book, there's a really sweet dedication from him to his beloved wife, Vanessa, who says: ‘To Vanessa. Thank you for always being the realist of my dreamer. "

In legend, the mourning widow wrote: ‘Always learning from the best. ❤️My Boo Boo, my Dreamer … 📖. ”‘

That wasn't the only post he shared on Saturday via his Instagram page.

The mother who also lost her second daughter in the accident, showed the youngest of the other three surviving daughters shared by Vanessa and Kobe.

The baby is only 10 months old and his name is Capri! Along with a super cute and touching photo of the loving mother kissing the baby, Vanessa wrote, "I love you Koko Bean."

Speaking of children and motherhood, Vanessa just celebrated her first Mother's Day since she lost the two really important people in her life, so it was, without a doubt, a very different and quite painful experience.

However, the strong woman still made sure to pay tribute to her four girls, writing ‘I love being your mother Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld ❤️❤️❤️❤️. You are the best of mommy and daddy. ❤️. ’



